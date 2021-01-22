參院通過非裔四星上將Lloyd Austin出任國防部長

【KTSF】
聯邦參議院確認退休非洲裔四星上將Lloyd Austin出任國防部長，Austin也是美國史上第一位掌管國防部的非洲裔。
現年67歲的Austin在2016年退休，退役前他是美軍中央指揮部的指揮官，負責管轄美軍在阿富汗、伊拉克、敘利亞和也門的軍事行動。
根據法例，退休美軍將領要退休滿7年才可以擔任國防部長，除非獲得國會的豁免，民主黨高層成員都支持豁免Austin，說1月6日國會被暴力衝擊，證明拜登有必要盡快部署他的國家安全團隊。
眾議院和參議院在周四先後通過豁免，參議院周五進行表決，最終以93票對2票通過，只有密蘇里州的Josh Hawley和猶他州的Mike Lee投反對票。
(Copyright 2021 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
版權所有，不得轉載。
Please follow and like us: