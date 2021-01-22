參院通過非裔四星上將Lloyd Austin出任國防部長

【KTSF】

聯邦參議院確認退休非洲裔四星上將Lloyd Austin出任國防部長，Austin也是美國史上第一位掌管國防部的非洲裔。

現年67歲的Austin在2016年退休，退役前他是美軍中央指揮部的指揮官，負責管轄美軍在阿富汗、伊拉克、敘利亞和也門的軍事行動。

根據法例，退休美軍將領要退休滿7年才可以擔任國防部長，除非獲得國會的豁免，民主黨高層成員都支持豁免Austin，說1月6日國會被暴力衝擊，證明拜登有必要盡快部署他的國家安全團隊。

眾議院和參議院在周四先後通過豁免，參議院周五進行表決，最終以93票對2票通過，只有密蘇里州的Josh Hawley和猶他州的Mike Lee投反對票。

