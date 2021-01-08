特朗普稱不會出席拜登就職典禮

【KTSF】

特朗普總統周五發推文表示，他1月20日不會出席候任總統拜登的就職典禮，他周四才表示，將會確保總統權力順利、有秩序及無縫地交接。

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

特朗普將會是前總統約翰遜以來，首位沒有出席繼任總統的就職典禮，傳統上，將離任的總統會與候任總統一起乘車到國會出席就職典禮，象徵政權和平過渡。

無論特朗普1月20日出席與否，拜登都會在當天宣誓就任美國總統，現階段，副總統彭斯預料仍會出席拜登的就職典禮。

(Copyright 2021 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

版權所有，不得轉載。