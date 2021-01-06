特朗普支持者聚集國會大樓外 與警方起衝突

【KTSF】
國會參眾兩院周三舉行聯席會議，確認美國總統大選結果，國會大樓外有大批特朗普總統支持者現身，當中有人與警方發生衝突，突破警方的防線，警方需要實施封鎖。
示威者拉下警方在國會大樓階梯架設的圍欄，之後有人企圖突破防暴警察的陣線，有防暴警察向示威者噴胡椒噴霧，阻止示威群眾衝前，有示威者高喊「叛徒」的口號。
Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.
This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ
— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021
特朗普總統在大選後聲稱有選舉舞弊發生，導致他落敗，但一直未能提出實質證據，他周三向示威者稱「我們不會讓他們壓制你的聲音」，進一步鼓動示威者的情緒。
由於發生示威衝突，國會大樓需要實施封鎖，聯席會議需要中斷。
