特朗普支持者聚集國會大樓外 與警方起衝突

【KTSF】

國會參眾兩院周三舉行聯席會議，確認美國總統大選結果，國會大樓外有大批特朗普總統支持者現身，當中有人與警方發生衝突，突破警方的防線，警方需要實施封鎖。

示威者拉下警方在國會大樓階梯架設的圍欄，之後有人企圖突破防暴警察的陣線，有防暴警察向示威者噴胡椒噴霧，阻止示威群眾衝前，有示威者高喊「叛徒」的口號。

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.

This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ

— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021