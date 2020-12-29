東灣警方拘3人 涉在San Leandro一帶偷郵件

【KTSF 古琳嘉報導】

東灣阿拉米達縣警局宣布，抓獲涉嫌在San Leandro一帶盜竊郵件的3名嫌犯。

東灣阿拉米達縣警方週日破獲一宗郵件盜竊案，抓獲3名嫌犯，並找到大批被盜郵件。

Our Eden Township Substation patrol deputies responded to a report of mail theft from mailboxes in the area of Howe… Posted by Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 27, 2020

警方在臉書公布，周日清晨4點，警方接獲通報，稱有嫌犯在San Leandro Howe Drive一帶區域，從居民的郵箱中盜取郵件，縣警到場後發現嫌犯的車輛，於是截停調查，竟發現300多封郵件、包裹、爆竊用的工具，和毒品用具等物品。

警方逮捕了車上3名嫌犯，其中一人還因為涉嫌其他重罪正在被通緝中。

(Copyright 2020 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

版權所有，不得轉載。