東灣賊人撬開Wells Fargo自動櫃員機圖偷走現金

周日晚有賊人闖入東灣Castro Valley的Wells Fargo銀行，撬開一台自動櫃員機，企圖偷走裏面的現金。

Alameda縣警辦公室周一在Twitter發照，顯示該台自動櫃員機被賊人破壞後的情況。

Sun, 9:15p, ACSO responded to Alarm at Wells Fargo ATM in Castro Valley. Upon arrival, a suspect was located inside ATM room trying to steal the 💰. He refused to surrender multiple times. K9 was sent in and the suspect quickly jumped out and into arms of awaiting deputies. pic.twitter.com/jmNVAnjEXj — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) November 23, 2020

警員在晚上9時15分接報到達現場，發現賊人仍在銀行內，並拒絕投降，警員據派出警犬進入銀行內，賊人很快跑出銀行，被警員拘捕。

