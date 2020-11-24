東灣賊人撬開Wells Fargo自動櫃員機圖偷走現金

(Alameda County Sheriff)

【KTSF】

周日晚有賊人闖入東灣Castro Valley的Wells Fargo銀行，撬開一台自動櫃員機，企圖偷走裏面的現金。

Alameda縣警辦公室周一在Twitter發照，顯示該台自動櫃員機被賊人破壞後的情況。

警員在晚上9時15分接報到達現場，發現賊人仍在銀行內，並拒絕投降，警員據派出警犬進入銀行內，賊人很快跑出銀行，被警員拘捕。

(Copyright 2020 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

