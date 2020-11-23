Fremont入屋劫案疑犯汽車撞入空置建築物

【KTSF】

東灣Fremont市周一凌晨發生入屋劫案，兩名疑犯接著與警方展開飛車追逐，疑犯的車輛撞入一幢建築物，兩人被捕。

入屋劫案發生在Ibero Way一幢住屋，警員接報到場後，在附近的Mission大道發現懷疑是疑犯的車輛，立即展開追逐，疑犯駕車逃走時，期間失控撞入一幢空置的建築物，立即被警方拘捕。

車禍導致Sullivan Underpass與Niles Canyon之間的Mission大道早晨交通一度受阻。

