Fremont入屋劫案疑犯汽車撞入空置建築物

東灣Fremont市周一凌晨發生入屋劫案，兩名疑犯接著與警方展開飛車追逐，疑犯的車輛撞入一幢建築物，兩人被捕。

Police Activity on Mission Blvd – Early this morning an armed home invasion robbery was reported on Ibero Way. Officers located the suspect vehicle on Mission Blvd and got into a short pursuit. The suspects crashed a short time later into an unoccupied building. pic.twitter.com/ewC879YjcE — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) November 23, 2020

入屋劫案發生在Ibero Way一幢住屋，警員接報到場後，在附近的Mission大道發現懷疑是疑犯的車輛，立即展開追逐，疑犯駕車逃走時，期間失控撞入一幢空置的建築物，立即被警方拘捕。

車禍導致Sullivan Underpass與Niles Canyon之間的Mission大道早晨交通一度受阻。

