東灣Bayfair購物中心接搶掠威脅周二提早關門

【KTSF】

東灣San Leandro市的Bayfair購物中心周二將會提早關閉，因為警方收到針對該購物中心的威脅，指有人計劃晚上到該購物中心搶掠。

San Leandro警方周二在社交媒體上稱，Bayfair購物中心可能成為搶掠目標，呼籲市民和商戶提高警覺。

https://www.facebook.com/SanLeandroPD/posts/3689289947749022

警方周二下午發聲明稱，這個被指為「Bayfair Mall Loot」的搶掠活動有別於和平示威，可能涉及本年稍早鄰近多市發生的刑事罪行。

Bayfair購物中心的出入口將會關閉，警方也會加派警力駐守。

警方呼籲有意到附近地區投票的選民，應盡早到票站投票，以免因Bayfair購物中心外圍封路而受影響。

