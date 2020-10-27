奧克蘭山區二級火 兩建築物焚毀

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）山區周二早上發生火警，兩幢建築物起火焚燒，火勢達二級，大火蔓延至附近的植被。

Update: Still a working fire, largely CONFINED to two structures and nearby vegetation. Crews remain in fire attack. This remains a 2Alarm Fire. Please avoid Area of Crown and Merriewood Drive in the Montclair Hills. There was a 50×100 exposure into the vegetation Oakland. #OFD pic.twitter.com/ajkjYGuZWL — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 27, 2020

當局是於早上9時半左右接獲火警舉報，地火現場位於Crown大街夾Merriewood Drive，至早上10時41分，火勢已大致受控。

