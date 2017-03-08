灣區SAT分數最高的十大高中排名

By

【KTSF黃恩光報導】

灣區哪些高中的SAT大學入學試平均分數最高？目前SAT考試滿分是1,600分。San Francisco Business Times根據Niche網站提供的數據所做的報導顯示，SAT成績最好的學校大部分在南灣和東灣，南灣聖荷西的Lynbrook高中與東灣Fremont的Mission San Jose高中，學生SAT平均分高達1,430分，共享第一名。

1. Lynbrook高中

聖荷西

平均SAT分數：1,430

1. Mission San Jose高中

Fremont

平均SAT分數：1,430

2. Monta Vista高中

Cupertino

平均SAT分數：1,410

3. Henry M. Gunn高中

Palo Alto

平均SAT分數：1,400

4. Saratoga高中

Saratoga

平均SAT分數：1,390

5. Palo Alto高中

Palo Alto

平均SAT分數：1,370

6. Dougherty Valley高中

San Ramon

平均SAT分數：1,350

7. Miramonte高中

Orinda

平均SAT分數：1,340

8. Los Altos高中

Los Altos

平均SAT分數：1,330

9. Lowell高中

舊金山

平均SAT分數：1,310

10. Campolindo高中

Moraga

平均SAT分數：1,300

