灣區SAT分數最高的十大高中排名

【KTSF黃恩光報導】
灣區哪些高中的SAT大學入學試平均分數最高？目前SAT考試滿分是1,600分。San Francisco Business Times根據Niche網站提供的數據所做的報導顯示，SAT成績最好的學校大部分在南灣和東灣，南灣聖荷西的Lynbrook高中與東灣Fremont的Mission San Jose高中，學生SAT平均分高達1,430分，共享第一名。
1. Lynbrook高中
聖荷西
平均SAT分數：1,430
1. Mission San Jose高中
Fremont
平均SAT分數：1,430
2. Monta Vista高中
Cupertino
平均SAT分數：1,410
3. Henry M. Gunn高中
Palo Alto
平均SAT分數：1,400
4. Saratoga高中
Saratoga
平均SAT分數：1,390
5. Palo Alto高中
Palo Alto
平均SAT分數：1,370
6. Dougherty Valley高中
San Ramon
平均SAT分數：1,350
7. Miramonte高中
Orinda
平均SAT分數：1,340
8. Los Altos高中
Los Altos
平均SAT分數：1,330
9. Lowell高中
舊金山
平均SAT分數：1,310
10. Campolindo高中
Moraga
平均SAT分數：1,300
