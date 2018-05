德州公司回收5萬磅香腸 或藏塑膠物料

By

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】

美國農業部宣布,德州一家公司回收接近5萬磅香腸,因為懷疑香腸裡面有硬的塑膠物料。

德州Eddy Packing公司宣布回收的香腸產品包括:

—兩磅半裝的Eddy全熟煙熏香腸,包裝上註明在6月29號和6月30號前售出;

—12安士裝Dickey’s Barbeque Pit用豬肉和牛肉混合製成的煙熏波蘭香腸;

—40安士裝Lowe’s Original Recipe Hardwood煙熏香腸,以及另外4種批發裝的香腸。

需要回收的香腸食品詳細資料如下:

2.5-lb. “Eddy FULLY COOKED PREMIUM SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 6/29/2018, case code PU1642 and lot code 8095.

2.5-lb. “Eddy FULLY COOKED PREMIUM SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 6/30/2018, case code PU1663 and lot code 8096.

12-oz. “DICKEY’S BARBEQUE PIT ORIGINAL SMOKED FRESH POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 6/10/2018, case code PU1656 and lot code 8096.

40-oz. “LOWE’S ORIGINAL RECIPE NATURALLY HARDWOOD SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 6/29/2018, case code PU1644 and lot code 8095.

10-lb. “Eddy SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1658 and lot code 8096.

30-lb. “CARL’S PORK AND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1660 and lot code 8096.

10-lb. “Eddy SOUTHERN STYLE PORK AND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1659 and lot code 8096.

20-lb “DICKEY CHEESE/JALAPENO PORK AND BEEF SAUSAGE RING” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1655 and lot code 8096

