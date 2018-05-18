從5月7日開始﹐KTSF26台的訊號將會轉移至一個新的發射塔發放

天線用戶﹐請重新掃瞄電視頻道
Comcast用戶﹐請調校至8號或1026號台, 708號將停止播放本台節目
如何掃描電視頻道：
- 在遙控器上按下Menu
- 選擇Channel。某些遙控器的Channel選項是隱藏在Setup裡面
- 確認Channel Source的選擇是天線Antenna
- 然後選擇Find Channel。有些遙控器是Auto Tuning。當按下選項後﹐電視機便會自動操作尋找頻道。操作完畢後﹐便可以繼續收看KTSF
(每一個遙控器的設定都有不同﹐請查詢你的用戶手冊)
天線用戶:
當更換發射塔後﹐請重新掃描電視頻道﹐繼續收看KTSF26台
如果重新掃描後接收到KTSF信號(電視出現26.1號台或26.2號台), 但信號不穩定或沒有畫面, 你可嘗試使用信號加強器(Signal Amplifier)來增強信號的接收。
有線或衛星訊號用戶:
你無需作任何改動﹐你仍舊會在原有的頻道中收看KTSF
Comcast/Xfinity用戶:
請調校至8號或1026號台﹐繼續收看KTSF26台的廣播
如有任何問題﹐可致電 415-528-6032 或發電郵至 scan@ktsftv.com查詢
Please, will OTA signal continue to be on Channel 27, frequency 551 mhz, or other?
Thank you.
I tried 4 or 5 times to rescan, no more TV 26. 1 from 5/7/2018 in sunset SF. I don’t know why your change just before vote (6/5/2018)? When Can we watch TV 26.1???
same here, no more 26.1 or any of the 26._. I’m in Oakland.
自从你们换了发射塔 据我知道的根本没有人能看到新的26台 希望你们赶快改回原来的发射塔吧 谢谢拜托了
Same for me. I re-scanned couple time on 2 different TV last night and this morning, it cannot detect KTSF on air. Does the transmitter move to different location and we need to adjust our air TV antenna ? I am in Sunnyvale.
same here i cant get it to work, i have scanned multiple times
same here, scanned more then 3 times , no channel 26 found, I am in Daly City, Westlake area.
Someone said they can get channel 26 on channel 51. What is the frequency for channel 51?
Please post this information. Thanks.
After scanning my TV, the signal for channel 26.1 is very weak and the picture quality keeps flickering. This is very disappointing, I hope this problem gets fixed ASAP! -Babalu
Same here, there is no signal for channel 26 most of the time. When there is signal, the picture quality keeps flickering. I live in SF, Bayview.
The picture quality is really bad!! It is not High-definition anymore!
It is true that picture quality is very bad – not HD for sure, so disappointed!
Weaker signal now, generally, in South Bay on ch 51 frequency 695mhz. Channel has eight separate “stations”; only four are the old ch 26. No Diya TV OTA now. Oh well. Remember you may need to manually delete the old ch 27 frequency 551mhz versions, which are now “no signal”, to avoid confusion.
I have scanned my TV by 8:00am today, but no KTSF TV station. Is the new antenna working? Please let me know if the KTSF is still on channel 26 over the air. Thanks!
I cannot receive KTSF 26 this morning. Also even rescan the channel but fail.
Scanned several times and still no KTSF in outer Mission Area????????
Hi S Ho, I live in 94112 too. It is in a valley between mountains that block the signal from north and south. I use iPad to watch KTSF programs. Hope this helps!
Hi KTSF, as you said the valley between mountains that block the signal form north and south transmitter. So it means there’s no transmitter near in our area. SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA have a problem in transmitting the data between the Two Transmitter. And suggesting to use iPad or any devices that most people don’t have (like Seniors)
About 8:30am today, we got Channel 26-1 tv station back after rescan in San Francisco.
Thank you for your feedback! That is encouraging!
Where in San Francisco? 94103 Don’t have Channel 26-1
I re-scanned my TV set several times this morning but can no longer receive KTSF. Are there issues with the new antenna? Please advise. Thanks!
After 8:00am it should be back. In downtown San francisco, it works fine without adjust our antennas.
I re-scanned at 12 noon and still cannot receive KTSF.
I live in Midtown Terrace of San Francisco and can no receive KTSF after scanning.
From Midtown Terrace (foot of Sutro Tower), use a VHF outdoor antenna, pointed NORTH, toward Mount Tamalpias. The new 26.2 broadcasts from VHF frequency channel 4 from a low-power transmitter from Mount Tam.
Re-scanned the tv multiple times this morning, still no KTSF in the Outer Richmond district in SF.
Same here. Re-scanned several times and still no KTSF in Outer Parkside.
Same here.
Same here, Richmond district in San Francisco
I live in SF Richmond district. Re-scanned several times this morning, no signals. I guess the signals sent from Marin county tower are either not working or too weak.
I live in South San Francisco. I have re-scanned my TV a few times. Move my TV antenna around still not able to receive the channel 26 new signal. Not sure why you switch to new transmission tower.
Steve
I live in Berkeley, no KTSF after scanning, I have 3 TV
Outer richmond, still nothing yet.
三藩市唐人街收唔到电视无线信号。。。
I can see the SF 發射塔, scanned several times, no CH26 -KTSF on AIR, Comcast is OK
I live in Oakland. I scan so many times since 8am this morning. No KTSF 26. I used to have it very strong.
I scan all day long. Still no signal. I live in Oakland Lake Merritt area. I have a roof top antenna pointing at sutor tower. I used to receive all major channels including 26 crystal clear. All my friends living close this area also have the same problem.
I just call them and finally get somebody to answer. She said they already aware of the problem. They are working on it but no time frame to resolve the problem yet.
Thank you for your feedback and contacting us! Our signal is not coming from Sutro Tower, but coming from Mt Allison in South Bay. Can you please try have it pointing toward Fremont, San Jose area? Thank you!
I re-scanned my tv after , but nothing happened , no channel 08 or 1026 , but channel 26 is still working.
Me too re scan over 20 times still no 26. I hope I don’t miss my Korean drama.
Thank you for your feedback! It is good to hear that you get Channel 26 over the air by using antenna. Ch8 and Ch1026 is for the viewers using Comcast cable.
Thank you for your support!
希望你们26台多一点中文台太过少，粤语台，国语台
I live in SF Richmond district. Re-scanned 10x times this morning and afternoon, no signals. Both my parents and me use internal antenna and work fine before the change. I try to move the one of external antenna up to the roof and yard. It don’t have any signals.
Can anyone watch channel 26 after the scan? Is it working now?
Scan many times still can’t get 26 channels
Thank you for your feedback! Can you tell us your zip code? In SF, if you live in Richmond and Sunset, you have better chance to receive our signal from North, using Y (rabbit ears) antenna. Thank you!
It is not our tv problem it is the signal from your tower. please spend some money to to fix this problem No one here in sf bay area is receing your signal. Better refund all the advertisers.
Where is your new transmission antenna located? How much power is used to transmit your signal?
I believe the new transmission antenna is on Mount Allison near Fremont. Check out the comment posted by “KTSF-26 Viewer” at the bottom of this link: http://www.ktsf.com/important-changes-to-ktsf-channel/
Yes, the signal is from Mt Allison, and it is full strength signal. However, the terrain can be the factor. We also have another tower from Mt Tam, near Golden Gate Bridge. If you can’t pick up any signal from South, try point your antenna toward North. Thank you!
I live in SF Richmond district. Re-scanned all day but I do not get a signal.
4:30pm. SF Chinatown still no signal of channel 26.
I live in Oakland. I rescaned so many time still no KTSF working!
I am here in South San Francisco, next to Airport Costco @ 16: 55 and just rescaned and got KTSF 26-1 26-3 26-5 26-6 back.
FYI. With indoor antenna in downtown San Francisco, outdoor antenna in South San Fancisco.
Not working for me. Indoor antenna, 30 miles range, facing Marin County tower, no signal received at 5pm.
You seem to be the only one here with success.
I live in Oakland too, I rescanned like 20 times, no KTSF. My parents only watch KTSF. Please fix this.
Still no channel after an hour. I put my indoor antenna facing Hayward direction and still couldn’t find channels.
Thank you for your feedback! Can you try pointing the antenna toward south, Fremont and San Jose area! Thanks!
新發射塔在那處? 那個方向?
One of our transmitters is located at Mt. Allison in South Bay, you need loop or rectangular antennas to receive the signal. One is at Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County., you need to use rabbit ears antenna to receive this signal.
http://www.ktsf.com/en/important-changes-to-ktsf-channel/
17:38 here in the Inner Sunset district of San Francisco and still no signal after many rescans throughout the day.
Don’t see any complaints from people in South Bay, so I guess they’re getting reception fine?
Wish KTSF was more active on social media (Twitter/ Facebook) so we could get updates. No mention at all anywhere about their progress, or problems or whatever. Nobody answering at the phone number listed on this page.
So frustrated and annoyed!
OK, at 17:50, was able to get 26.2 but none of the other subchannels. I really just want 26.1 though.
OK, it looks like only 26.2 is active right now, which they might be broadcasting their normal 26.1 content through. Just saw the Vietnamese news and now it’s the Filipino news at 6PM, which is the normal programming for 26.1. We’ll see if the Cantonese news comes on at 7PM.
Update: 5/27/18 10:39PM
Still not able to get 26.1 and other subchannels except for 26.2. That channel is still broadcasting the normal content and schedule of 26.1. It’s not HD quality but it’s better than nothing!
Looks like people still aren’t having luck getting the channel. I just tried pressing 26.2 with my remote and boom it showed up. I don’t think I even used rescan to get it. Try it out and come back and let me know if it works. I also have an outdoor antenna, so maybe that helps. But YJ above mentioned he has an indoor antenna and he was able to get it in downtown SF.
By the way, I was lucky and didn’t have to move my antenna direction at all but maybe you need to move yours. KTSF is broadcasting from 2 different towers as of today. One in South Bay (I think Fremont) and one in North Bay (I think Marin). So in theory there should be many more people/areas getting reception.
Tried your suggestion. Unfortunately, it didn’t work. None of the subchannels for channel 26 are there.
Tried ur suggestion also didn’t work. Still no 26 or sub channels I have the antenna pointing north and the tv found more channels unfortunately none of them 26
I live in the South Bay and am not getting Channel 26. As a matter of fact, I live in Milpitas near the new transmitter. I have rescanned both of the TVs that my parents have. I am certain that I am not the only one here in the South Bay with not being able to get the normal 26.1. I wish that they would fix it.
Hi Samson,
Thanks for responding. Guess everyone around the Bay Area is having trouble getting reception. Try this out and let me know if it works for you. Just input 26.2 using your remote and see if you’re able to get that channel. In fact, try inputting all the different subchannels and see if you get any of them. That’s what I did when rescan didn’t seem to do anything, and for some reason it showed up.
San Jose could not receive any signal 9.20pm
Sorry for the frustration! For Sunset, you have better chance to get the signal from North Bay, by using the Y (rabbit ears) kind of antenna. The signal can also be coming along the water – ocean beach direction. Please give it a try. Thank you!!!
Rescanned many times. Still no signal. Park side district, SF.:(
Same Here . All other channels are fine but no signal for channel 26.
Same here! Recanned many times. Still no signal in Park side district!!!
i can’t get any signal. i live in outer sunset area (5/7/2018)
Sorry for the frustration! For Outer Sunset, you have better chance to get the signal from North Bay, by using the Y (rabbit ears) kind of antenna. The signal can also be coming along the water – ocean beach direction. Please give it a try. Thank you!!!
I have been re-scanning my TV channels every day at least 5 times per day since 5/7 and today is 5/9 with my 2 TVs. and I am still unable to have any success to find any 26 KTSF channel regardless of having my antenna pointing to either north ( golden gate bridge direction ) or ocean direction (west); I lost 26.1, 26.2 and 26.3 channels which includes Chinese, India and Korean 3 TV channels. I live in outer sunset very close to greater highway. Any one lives near by has any luck to receive those 3 TV channels.
I checked channel option and total 57-58 channels found; it also includes 26 analog channel but no digital channels shown; but no 26.1 ( chinese), 26.2 (india)and 26.3 ( Korean MBC).
Rabbit ears shouldn’t be the solution, as downgrading our antenna to rabbit ears would lose other channels as well. Please put more resources into your broadcasting.
My parents and all my relatives are extremely frustrated right now.
I completely agree. Why should we downgrade to rabbit ears just to receive this one channel and lose all the other quality channels??? This is extremely frustrating. We live in the outer sunset/parkside district and have tried moving the antenna everywhere in the house, facing different directions. No channel 26 is found. Please fix this ASAP as the people who depends on this channel for news are all extremely frustrated.
6:45 p.m. Here in Lake Shore district of San Francisco and still no signal after several re-scan from the morning to now.
This morning (5/8/18) I adjusted my antenna on my roof and now get 26.2 channel. The program on this channel is the Chinese program of the previous 26.1.
Thank you so much for the feedback! 26.1 and 26.2 both have exact same program. 26.1 comes from south, and 26.2 comes from north. This will help others in your area. Thank you!
6:58pm. I live in west portal. No signal after several re-scan from afternoon til now.. .
No signal in West portal after several scanning. KTSF not working for me.
ingleside no signal. rescanned multiple times.
My family in Berkeley has re-scanned many times today. No channel has been found. Gave up!
Hello KTSF, I am one of your tv viewers that watch your programs every night. For some reasons I can’t watch anything on your channel tonight since you have changed your frequency. My tv is a brand new LG brand tv. Please help me to get your channel back, thanks. Please help me to do it step by step. I don’t have any cable, wireless, suscriber, Satellite dish or any other format.
Sorry for the frustration! We changed our tower to South Bay and North Bay. If you live Nouth edge of SF, try getting the signal from Nouth, using Y (rabbit ears) antenna. If you live south edge of SF, try pointing your antenna toward south bay. Thank you!
8:55 P.M. South Bay Sunnyvale/Cupertino
Rescanned many times but no signal.
Where is the new tower located?
Thanks for your feedback and support! Actually our tower is located to Mt Allison, which is better for South Bay. Can you point your antenna toward Mt Allison direction and give it a try again?
I live in SF, but can not watch ktsf after scaning. Please help
East Oakland, no signal after many scans.
No signal in the Excelsior district.
Attempted to scan using an indoor antenna roughly from 6:30 PM to around 8 PM, and could not receive a signal. In the west part of San Bruno area, near Skyline.
Wikipedia mentions the new transmitter is located on Mt Allison, while the previous transmitter was on San Bruno Mountain.
Unfortunately, an outdoor, roof antenna might be the only option.
Thank for your feedback! Yes, the new tower is from Mt Allison in South Bay. Do you have a direct view toward that direction? Please have your antenna facing south and scan your TV. Thank you!!!
Now it 09:30 PM on May07, no signal at all in Outer Richmond District !
What should we do ?
Thanks for your feedback and support! For your area, the signal comes from North (Golden Gate Bridge) or West (ocean). Please try to have your antenna point that direction. Also, using the Y (rabbit ear) antenna will have better chance for the signal coming from North. Thank you!!!
No signal after scanning 5+times at Belmont, mid peninsula area. Looks like a systemic problem with KTSF. Hopefully it will be fixed soon and they provide update via Facebook or Twitter.
Thanks for your feedback and support! For your area, the signal comes from South Bay, Mt Allison. Please try to have your antenna point that direction. Thank you!!!
I live in El Cerrito hill, I turn an Y( rabbit ear) antenna and mount on the roof. I move my antenna to Marin county point to golden gate bridge, after I scan the channel many times still not working. I turn my antenna to south bay, point to Hayward and Fremont area, after I scan all the channel many times still not working too. something wrong with the toward.
I live at sunset area scan three times still not got any signal thanks.
here in outer mission district of SF. re-scan several times still no signal before was very good.so annoy and upset
I live in the outer Sunset. No signal after re- acanning.
Re-scanned several times and still no KTSF in Outer Parkside.
We live in San Francisco Mission Terrace district. Scanned 6x with repositioning of Antenna but still cannot receive any signals from KTSF
I live just north of Mission Terrace (Zip code 94112, near Alemany Blvd and Silver Avenue), both my next door neighbor and I can barely get KTSF 26.1 (just enough signal to meet the threshold), but only using either an outdoor antenna (Channel Master CM4221) or a very well-designed indoor antenna (Antenna Direct ClearStream 2Max), mounted either on the roof or at a window at the attic facing Southeast toward Mount Allison in Fremont.
Indoor antennas at ground level won’t be able to get KTSF from Mission Terrace. Your antenna needs to be on the 3rd floor (roof level or attic level.)
according to
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KTSF
they moved to Mount Allison
Areas near Lake Merced is having weak signal. After re-scanning many times and still cannot get our signal, you may need to consider outdoor antennas or watching us from our app.
Ridiculous in watching your programs from your app! Why we need to have a TV for?
Most of KTSF viewers are chinese from HK or CHINA or senior folks .Most of them are not ipad or internet users. I have been in IT department since Apple 1 year . Please, please do not tell your viewers to buy new antenna or other equipment. This is clearly your transmission issue.
We got many calls from audience living at 94112 and 94116, and some from 94109 today. We will look into this issue and see what we can do from our end. For the other areas, you may need to spend some time to move around the antennas and re-scan again. That may take some time. But the signal should be there. Again, after re-scanning, we are still on 26.1 or 26.2.
Why KTSF changed antenna? It was working well in the past. Change for the worse? Why we have to purchase an outdoor antenna to meet your need? Switched to Skylink instead channel 4.2.
The owner of KTSF sold the transmission bandwidth for UHF channel 27 (which used to transmit from San Bruno Mountain above Brisbane) in a government auction (FCC) to T-Mobile (for over $85 million) and is now renting transmission bandwidth from the owner of KDTV Univision 14 (which transmits on UHF Channel 51 from Mount Allison east of Fremont) and from One Ministries Inc. (which owns low-power station KTVJ VHF channel 4 from Mount Tamalpias in Marin County.)
Hi KTSF, I’m at the 94122 area, we scanned several times yesterday and today and still haven’t had any success yet. Please keep us posted of what the fix will be. We have antenna pointing to Ocean Beach. Thank you!
Use the VHF portion of your antenna (“rabbit ears”, not the circle or the rectangle in the center) and point it NORTH toward Marin County. The new 26.2 (which has the same programming as 26.1) is now transmitted from a low-power transmitter at the top of Mount Tamalpias on VHF channel 4.
I rescanned my tv and still unable to receive KTSF in South San Francisco on Baden Ave and Orange Ave.
Seems like most people are not getting any signal like me here in the Excelsior.
I tried to re-scan many times, I still didn’t get 26 channel. Hope we will get 26 channel soon in El Sobrante. thanks
I tries many time at 8 pm, 11 pm, still no channel 26, not even a weak signal shown.
I tried re-scanning 5 times on two of my TV’s and still no KTSF. Help!
I still can’t get 26.1 and I have moved my antenna around and r-scanned multiple times. Is ur antenna even working.
“KTSF now shares the same transmitter as KDTV 14 (Univision), on UHF band channel 51. The transmitter is on Mount Allison above in Fremont.
(The old transmitter for KTSF is on San Bruno Mountain, above Brisbane. KNTV NBC 11 and KKPX ION 65 continue to transmit from San Bruno Mountain.)
If you are in San Francisco or Marin County, you will likely need an outdoor antenna or a well-designed indoor antenna placed on a window at the attic level of your house in order to get the new KTSF signal.
I live in the Outer Mission District of San Francisco. I have an Antenna Direct ClearStream 2 Max indoor/outdoor antenna and I can barely get the signal of KDTV/KTSF by placing the antenna next to a window facing southeast at the attic level of my house. I cannot get the signal anywhere else inside my house with the antenna.”
Source: http://www.ktsf.com/en/important-changes-to-ktsf-channel/
Still no signal this morning in Oakland.
I have outdoor antenna on the roof. I am in Oakland Lake Meritt area. I scan so many time but no luck. I got all the major channels and 4.2 crystal clear.
Point your antenna toward Mount Allison in Fremont. A friend living in a condo on the 15th floor of a tower facing Lake Merritt has line-of-site toward Mount Allison and is able to get KTSF 26.1 from the patio deck of the condo.
I re-scanned the TV multiple times and KTSF 26 seems to be forever lost. We live in SF Richmond District, zip code 94121. It’s very frustrating for my parents not to have access.
After a week of repeated re-scannings with no success, we tried to watch KTSF using your app. I am shocked to find out the app is only available on iphone and ipad. It’s not available through Apple TV. It’s very difficult for my old aged parents to stare at an ipad. May I suggest that you expand your platforms as so many people are not getting your tv signal? Thank you!
If u get a hdmi cord and lightening port to hdmi adaptor then u can connect it to the tv
Yeah, I received no signal after scanning last night and this morning. Channel 26.X is still down. I live in the Tenderloin district 94102
Sorry for the frustration and thank you for your feedback. Your area might have difficulty getting our sign from South. If your window is facing North, please try pointing antenna toward north. And using Y antenna to pick up that signal from north. Thank you!!!
UP and down my roof 10 times to adjust the antenna, rescan 100 times, no luck, Ingleside San Francisco.
Thank you for your feedback and sorry for the frustration! Seems you have an outdoor antenna. For Ingleside, you have Twin Peaks blocking your view to North, correct? If so, please try pick up signal from South. Point antenna toward South Bay or the ocean, either the Ocean Beach or the Bay. Thank you!!!
Ingleside (southern part of the 94112 zip code) is likely out of luck, as it is blocked from Mount Tamalpias by Sutro Tower and it is blocked from Mount Allison by San Bruno Mountain.
(Same also applies to 94132 Lake Merced/Stonestown/Parkmerced, 94116 Parkside, 94127 West Portal/St. Francisco Wood.)
Only the northeastern corner of the 94112 zip code, near Alemany Blvd and Silver Avenue, is able to get KTSF 26.1, and only with an antenna 30 feet above ground either on the roof or at a window above all buildings, from Mount Allison because San Bruno Mountain is NOT in the way. Indoor antennas at ground level won’t work.
唐人街无信号
Still no 26.* after numerous rescans. @folsom x 4th
Thank you for your feedback! Folsom and 4th Street will get the signal from North Bay, near Golden Gate Bridge. Please try pointing your antenna toward that direction. However, the buildings in downtown area might make that difficult. Thank you for your patience!
Why KTSF changed antenna? It was working well in the past. Change for the worse? Why we have to purchase an outdoor antenna to meet your need? suggest to switched to Skylink channel 4.2 instead.
It seems the signals of all channels 26 series are not able to scan.
Thanks for your feedback, and sorry for your frustration! We moved our antenna was because the FCC (government) need to get back some of the TV signal for other use. You will see more of this kind of changes at the other TV station throughout the nation.
Can you please provide more information, such as your zip code or where your live? This will help us to troubleshoot. Thank you!!!
Sunset Parkside 94116 area.
Agreed. It’s a bad decision and KTSF is cutting cold turkey without estimating the impact to the audience.
Advertisers – you are losing many viewers in these two days. Get refund from KTSF!!!
it’s going to be forever.
Sorry for your frustration! And thank you for your feedback!
Scanned couple times in San Bruno City area, no luck.
Thanks for your feedback! Are you behind the San Bruno mountain? Can you try to pick up the signal from South Bay. Place your antenna toward south. Thank you!
At San Jose, I scanned for KTSF and found two channels 12 and 26 have weak signal, not HD.
Thanks for your feedback! Can you try getting the signal from the Mt Allison direction? That is where our tower is. Thank you!!!
No signal in Daly City,I scanned couple times last night and this morning.
I scanned TV for KTSF last night (5/7) and was not able to watch Chinese TV on channel 26. I could watch channel 26 on channel 51. Will channel 26.1 be back on its original frequency (channel)?
Thank you for your feedback! I am surprised to know that you got us on 51. I will forward this to our engineers, and hopefully this helps other viewers too.
I scanned again in the evening of 5/8 and got 26.1 back at channel 26. As a Campbell resident in south bay, I am happy about that the signal is stronger and the picture is clear with my indoor HDTV antenna taped on the window.
I assume KTSF has switched to new antenna so that if you want to continue watching it, you will need to start paying for it. It is probably a weaker signal and why no one is able to received the signal. They probably team up with the cable and satellite company to start charging for their programs.
well said.
Then will consider switch to channel 4-2 and 38-2 instead.
Sorry for you frustration! Your assumption is incorrect, as we are trying to help our viewers to trouble shoot. Please speak the fact, but not your assumption. Thank you!!!
No signal in Sunset district. They are forcing people to sign up for cable!
Thanks for your feedback and support! We will not forcing you to use cable, but we will try to help. The signal for your area comes from North Bay near Golden Gate Bridge. Please try using Y (rabbit ears) type antenna, pointing that direction. Remember, every time you adjust the position and direction, re-scan your TV. Thank you!!!
KT”SF” has no signal at SF… ridiculous shame
Thank you for your feedback and sorry for the frustration! Where in SF do you live? What is your zip code? We try to gather more information for our engineer. Thank you!
My zipped code is 94116; I justified antenna and re-scan so many times but does not help. It has been 3 days already , if continues, I may just watch available Chinese TV station when my schedule fits.
Cannot find channels after rescan, this is ridiculous
Thank you for your feedback and sorry for the frustration! What area do you live? We try to gather more information for our engineer. Thank you!
I live in north San Jose/North Santa Clara area. Still NO signal since 5/7 morning.
I live in North San Jose/ North Santa Clara area. Still NO signal since 5/7 morning.
Thanks for your feedback and support! Can you please have your antenna facing Mt Allison where the signal comes from? Remember, every time you move the antenna, you need to re-scan the TV. Thank you for your patience!
Don’t forget that the new antenna they move from (Brisbane) is now in (Fremont) so that is why no one in SF is able to get a good signal. KTSF just lost a majority of its viewer and advertiser and will soon go bankrupt. This is a bad move of antenna relocation for KTSF. They didn’t even test what market they were going to lose. Don’t pay to get KTSF go to 4.2 skylink.
Thanks for your feedback and sorry for your frustration! Please only state the fact. We do have some areas in SF getting our signal, and we are trying to improve that. Please be patience, thank you!!!
KTSF say move your antenna around and rescan is a bunch of crap. It does nothing.
Thanks for your feedback, and sorry for your frustration!
Check out the following post. Very disappointing for folks in the Sunset District if this is true.
KTSF-26 Viewer says:
2018年5月8日 上午10:12 at 10:12上午
Those of you in the Sunset District are blocked from the Mount Allison transmitter by San Bruno Mountain so you won’t be able to get KTSF’s new primary signal with a UHF rooftop antenna.
You might try using a VHF rooftop antenna to scan for 26.4 off a low-power transmitter on Mount Tamalpias in Marin County (VHF channel 4). That signal is extremely affected by interference from electrical lines so if your street has overhead electrical wires, you won’t get that signal.
Retired KGO-TV engineer Larry Kenney is able to get ALL 3 new transmission signals of KTSF (UHF main signal from Mount Allison, both low-power VHF signals from Mount Tamalpais) with rooftop antennas from the Castro District.
Source: http://www.ktsf.com/important-changes-to-ktsf-channel/
castro valley No signal can’t be received 26
Thanks for your feedback! Can you please try picking up signal from South Bay, Mt Allison. Thank you!!!
I live in Sunset District and unable to scan KTSF new channel, do I need to switch to VHF rooftop antenna to get the new signal? Please advise!!! Thanks a lot!
Thanks for your feedback! Yes, for your area, signal is coming from North and it is VHF antenna. We have viewers successfully pick up our signal by using Y (rabbit ears) antenna. Please give it a try. Thank you!!!
I live in South San Francisco Westborough area and performed the re-scan. The signal is pretty weak and frequently lost signal, during late evening (after 8 pm). It appears your new transmitter strength in Mt. Allison near Fremont is pretty weak. We have a roof top antenna and have no problem to receive Univision Channel 14 KDTV, which broadcasts from the same transmitter.
It also appears the video quality has also been degraded from the original DTV transmitter from the San Bruno mountain.
Hi KTSF tech support,
Our condo building has direct TV cable service. It says “you don’t need to do anything”. However, we do NOT receive any signal.
Please advise.
thank you,
Thanks for your feedback! You are right, you shouldn’t need to do anything. DirecTV should have carry the signal. I am forwarding your feedback to our engineer. Can you also ask DirecTV if you need to do anything. Thank you!!!
My grandma is 94 years old every weeknight from 7 to 10 she watches KTSF. We have no cable and watch from antenna. Please KTSF we can’t afford cable. My grandma is really sad now. Please let us watch KTSF for free. Please fix the signal. We live in the Sunset district.
Thanks for your feedback! So sorry to hear that. My apologies to your grandma. For your Sunset area, the signal comes from North (Golden Gate Bridge) or West (ocean). Also, using the Y (rabbit ear) antenna will have better chance for the signal coming from North. Please try to have your antenna point North or West. Thank you!!!
I live in Daly City and rescan the antenna signal many times again. But the signal is worst than before and tv screen was fluctuated and deteriated. Pls help.
Thanks for your feedback and support! Sound you do get the signal be weak. The signal for your area comes from South Bay, so please try having your antenna point close to south side of the house. Scan your TV again when you adjust the position. Thanks!!!
Can you switch back to the old transmitting tower that works?
Install something that works!
Hi Antonio, we hear you. Thank you! What happen is the FCC (government) needs to take back 50% of the TV air spectrum for other use such as mobile phones services. We are one of the TV stations that need to make such adjustment. That is really unfortunate. This is a start for the changes. You might see some more TV stations making the similar move too. Our engineer is trying to make it work. The terrain in bay area is very tricky that we have to try harder to make everyone happy. Sorry for your frustration and thank you again for your support!
No signal here in Berkeley.
Thanks for your feedback and support! The signal for your area comes from North Bay near Golden Gate Bridge. Please try using Y (rabbit ears) type antenna, pointing that direction. Remember, every time you adjust the position and direction, re-scan your TV. Thank you!!!
No ktsf in berkeley
We live in Outer Sunset, San Francisco and re-scan TV many times. Unfortunately, neither 26.1 nor 26.2 can be picked up by any scan. I even took out my portable emergency 7″ TV to scan in different area of the house and nothing works. Emailed KTSF, and tried to download KTSF app onto a spare tablet for my elderly to watch – and there is a software bug, it won’t allow the tablet to “cast” onto a smart TV and claimed that we are out of the market area when I am sitting at home. There is NO signal, not weak non-watchable signal in Sunset that KTSF estimate before the switch.
Thanks for your feedback! For your Sunset area, the signal comes from North (Golden Gate Bridge) or West (ocean). Also, using the Y (rabbit ear) antenna will have better chance for the signal coming from North. Please try to have your antenna point North or West. Thank you!!!
You have to turn on the gps in your tablet for the app to work.
Not every tablet or TV box is equipped with GPS, some are equipped with wifi chips only. I had this cheap tablet for testing some other apps previously and with the modified android software and mocked location GPS app installed. Somehow, KTSF app detects mocked location option within developer settings regardless of its ON/OFF status. The location service within google bundle is ON, and based on wifi only, it should be able to detect that we are still within the market limit, but it fails to do so.
After I re-scan I cannot get HD anymore. What happen to the HD signal since Feb: http://www.ktsf.com/en/hd/ ?
Once again after the scan, no ktsf..
I got mine fixed today, 05/08/18 at 6:25 p m.
Just set the auto-prog & it’s okay .
After scanning, no ktsf / 26. I am in Westlake, Daly City, CA 94015.
THIS IS REALLY SAD. SO many complaints regarding UNABLE TO SCAN and locate the channel. Basically with this new change, KTSF lost a lot of customers. This is NOT good at all. Please fix it.
That’s right!!!!!
IS THERE ANY ATTEMPTS on KTSF’s END ON ADDRESSING THE ISSUE? This is obviously an issue on KTSF’s end and not the customer’s end. Rescan are NOT working. Asking thousands of customers to re-position their antennas or purchasing new antennas is not a solution. Please fix this ASAP.
I’m pointing it towards the bridge still no signal
Hi Johnny, where do you live? If you live in Richmond or Sunset, close to ocean, please try pointing it toward the ocean. The signal from North is VHF, so Y (rabbit ears) antenna will work better. Sorry for your frustration and thank you for your support!
I live near ocean beach and I am pointing the antenna north. I’ve adjusted and moved it around still no signal
Hi – we live in Daly City and use a digital antenna (DTV). Repositioned the DTV and re-scanned the channels many times – still no go. Please help, thanks.
Hi Sally, can you please try using simple kind, Y (rabbit ears) antenna. We have feedback that using cheap, simple antenna works better than expensive powered digital antenna. Every time you move it, you need to re-scan your TV again. Thank you for your feedback and support!
Tell the advertisers that you know to remove their ads to KTSF as they are losing thousands of viewers every minute. KTSF just ignores our complaints and does not take it seriously. More ridiculously ask us to change our antennas to meet their changes? That is their solution?
I really hope KTSF advertisers are seeing these posts here and withdraw their commercials until the station fix this problem or else.
We have tried the recommendation of pointing our rabbit-ear antenna North and West with ZERO results. This is a ridiculous situation, clearly KTSF needs to solve this on a bigger scale for the thousands of people who watch the channels.
KTSF – please fix this.
It made your supporters very bad that just remind the users to scan again again & again but the result is no change. I don’ t know whether KTSF has tried the new system or not. Did your office has any contingency for this project? I really don’t know and very frustrated.
Hi – we live in Albany. My parents depend on the news to know what is going on with current affairs so please get it fixed as soon as possible!
We have tried many times to re-scan and moving the antenna to different location and to re-scan with no luck. We are in Richmond, city. We tried to have the antenna faced Mount Tam still no luck.
Thank you
KTSF市場部總監何紹堂說：”到了5月7日，我們的發射塔就會去了南灣，同時在北灣Marin縣都有發射塔，換句話說，由南至北，北至南都有本台訊號，基本上來講應該比以前更好，更多人會收到本台，有些現在收不到的，將來可能收得更清楚。
都沒測試就敢信口吹牛。
這次混亂沒處理好，KTSF就是把相當一部分觀眾打包拱手送給友台了. 這風度也是沒誰了。
We live in Castro Valley up in the hills. No reception anywhere.
I live on Silver ave & Palou ave in Bayview district in San Francisco. I could get 40+ TV channels except KTSF 26 , no matter before May 7 or now . have tried couple TV Antennas but no luck. Any suggestions ???
Day two, Re-scaned again and again; still No signal ! Outer Richmond near Ocean Beach, Zip 94121;
May08 09:15 pm
What should I do, get a Y ?
I have a Y antenna and I’ve reposition it to the north like they said, moved the ears, adjusted the frequency and still no luck
From San Mateo. Got three televisions at home. Rescan countless times, and got NO Channel 26 KTSF or sub-channel at all
What’s going on? Maybe station should consider switching back to the old transmitter tower.
I live in Millbrae. Still NO signal since 5/7 morning.Tried re-scanning many many times.
I live in Saratoga, CA, and after the antenna change, I can no longer receive KTSF chan 26 even after I re scan my TV.
I live in Saratoga and after the antenna change, I can no longer receive KTSF chan 26 even after I re scan my TV.
After scanning, channel 26.1 is no longer available.
Finally, I got it working and found that KTSF has moved to channel “933-01″.
I also cannot find out the KTSF26 channel after scanning. My location is in Daly City.
After channel SCAN, KTSF 26 is still there but it is not the same channel.
I can watch KTSF26 in Cupertino CA now.
Ktsf really messed up! Please fix the problem maybe time to go to sky link tv 4.2.
Still not fixed! Please fix the problem maybe time to go sky link tv 4.2. You lost a lot of viewers.
At least boost the signal if the new location is farther away. They should have done more testing before the move.
05/08 at 11PM, still nothing. Scanned prob over 100x. Channel 26 is not even there anymore. Zip 94108.
It is so funny how people in chinatown can’t even receive the chinese channel.
As you may know, not everybody is able to buy and install an outdoor antenna to meet your needs, KTSF.
the sf viewers made ktsf what it is today and a very successful Chinese tv station now they’re going for east bay viewers but forgot about the sf and surrounding viewers and yet they are still in brisbane maybe they will move to the east bay later too
the sf viewers made ktsf what it is today and a very successful Chinese tv station now they’re going for east bay viewers but forgot about the sf and surrounding viewers and yet they are still in brisbane maybe they will move to the east bay later too
5/8 no any signal Zip 94112 Scanned over many time no Channel 26 what we can do
Best things to do is to call the advertisers that you know to remove their ads until KTSF26.1 to fix the problem. They just talk without giving any solutions to viewers. It is really ridiculous to ask you to purchase another antenna to receive their only channel.
go back to old signal
I live in Oakland Lake Merritt Area 94610. I have a lots of friends living in Oakland, Berkley, San Leandro and Hayward. After 2 days of hard working scanning hundreds of times. Trying different antenna and moving around the house. Non of us can get it work.
Most of us have outdoor antenna. We are in East Bay. All of us pointing to Sutro tower. The array will cover Mt. St. Bruno. We get crystal clear on all major channels including KTSF. We found they move their antenna to Mt. Allison and Mt. Tamalpais. They are at our North and South. But Sutro tower is at our west side. So all of our antenna is pointing at the wrong direction. We have to keep our antenna remain the same in order to get all the major channels. We are no way to get the good signal. Maybe they are giving up the East Bay market. Sadly, we have to say good bye to KTSF and switch to Skylink.
I am tired of my mom and dad hitting me in the head with a feather stick because they cant receive their KTSF channel for the last 2 days, I have rescanned it 400X and it still does not work in the 94112 area. My mom said she will throw away my pokemon cards if you do not fix this problem. She refuses to install Comcast Xfinity War because last time they came and had pizza and burrito party inside her garage. Please advise KTSF. Why the hell you switch your antennas? Aliens coming?
Thank you for sharing and let us know your frustration. Not going to lie to you, the 94112 is in a valley that terrains block the signal from north and south. I live on Alemany Blvd too. In order to keep your Pokemon cards, are you willing to do a little more to help? Please try using KTSF app on smart phones or tablets. You can mirror the video onto your big screen TVs. Long story short, we switching the tower location because FCC needs to take back 50% of the TV spectrum. You will start to see other station doing it too. Don’t worry, Aliens already live among us, just like Pokemon. I have seen so many of them at Cayuga Park.
94112–Excelsior no signal whatsoever. With the San Bruno behind the Excelsior, Mclaren Park blocking SF Bay, and miles away from the Pacific Ocean; KTSF signal will be lost forever in this district.
sunset 94122 how can we get ktsf
94121 – Outer Richmond, still no signal after re scanning of channels. It seems like most of SF is unable to get KTSF.
KTSF, please broadcast live thru YouTube until to signal problem resolved.
Thanks
Thank you for your suggestion! Yes, this is one of the solution we are looking into.
Good Suggestions. At least start with daily Cantonese and Mandarin News, as most of our smart TV can readily display Youtube app with wifi. There won’t be too much licensing issues to deal with since they are produced by KTSF.
Hi KTSF,
My mom and I live in the Outer Sunset District in San Francisco. We use a rabbit ear antenna. On May 7, we tried re-scanning for a whole hour and then gave up for the night. On May 8, we were more determined and spent 2 whole hours re-scanning. We moved and repositioned the antenna to all possible directions imaginable, including north toward Mt Tamalpais and west toward the ocean. We must have re-scanned over 50 times already, but we still can’t get Channel 26.
Can you fix this? We like watching the Channel 26 news. Thanks.
To watch the news, you can download the KTSF APP as a temporary Solution. The APP has live 26-1 and 節目回顧 for you to watch the news.
My parents asked around people in Oakland Chinatown. All the Chinese people over East Bay cannot get their KTSF.. Come on now, it has been over 3 days. You guys need to fix this.
Hi David, sorry for the frustration and thank you for your feedback! Can you help try to re-scan the signal, most likely coming from North Bay, Mt Tam area. Or, from South Bay, Fremont area. If you have window toward south, get the antenna closer to the window. Scan your TV after reposition the antenna. Also, using KTSF app on mobile phone and tablet can be another solution for now. Thank you for your support!
KTSF, stop telling people to re-scan the TV, everyone have been tried trillion times to re-scan but NOT WORKING at all. Stop telling people download KTST app on mobile phone, your stupid management should know not every one know how to handle Mobile Application. If you stupid station hate to fix the problem, why does not just simply close the whole stupid KTSF station.
AGREED! BRAVO!
I suspect just re-scanning is insufficient, “bad” instructions for customers. Not only the frequencies have changed, the location of the towers are also changed, not just moved by a bit, but introduced significant directional change. PLUS the signal strength might also be reduced (not confirmed). When you put all these together, re-scanning is likely insufficient, and now confirmed by all these customer complaints.
So proper directions should also include:
1) Rescan
2) Reposition antenna pointing to either Mt. Tam or Mt. Allison
3) Upgrade antenna to more sensitive/bigger, install outdoor/roof top antenna, raise antenna higher etc
I’m in west San Jose, I have my roof top antenna pointing to Sutro, all stations from Mt Allison is on the weaker side, KTSF is particularly weak, and unwatchable. I’m drafting plans to replace some of the older coaxial cable. If that doesn’t fix it, replace rusting connectors on roof top. If still not fixed, install a second antenna point to Mt Allison and combine the two antennas into one input to the house (google youtube on how to do this). Not a quick fix by any means!
NOTE: KTSF reply to East Bay — receiving 26.2 only; no sub-channels
“Unfortunately, the antenna at Marin County cannot carry the sub-channels for now. Sorry about that.”
Best Regards,
KTSF
I re-scanned several times for last 2 days and still has no signal today. I live it East Bay and the zip code 94806. How soon the KTSF will restore the signal?
94112–Mission district – no signal whatsoever since 5/7/18 even scanned again and again. Is that KTSF signal will be lost forever in this district. Can you fix this problems that would be very appreciate? We like watching the Channel 26.1 news every night. Thanks.
Hi Kathy, I live on Alemany Blvd and Geneva. Unfortunately, 94112 is in a valley between Twin Peaks and San Bruno Mountain, that block the signal from North Bay and South Bay. I don’t use cable either, so I use KTSF app on my iPad and mirror on my TV. Would that be the solution for you and your friends? I am so sorry for your frustration, and thank you for your support!
It’s not even possible to cast from the app.. please do not give us “solutions” that aren’t even real. You should also know that not everyone (especially the elderly) know how to use mobile apps. This is ridiculous!
Since your signal migration to a new transmitter, lots of people lost KTSF signal, I rather have the old transmitter than the new one, can you either fix the problems or revise to the old transmitter, especial getting closer to election day, please restore KTSF for those Chinese folks understand more about the election, How soon the KTSF will restore the signal? ASAP before election day is the most important, thanks
FYI: The old signal from San Bruno Mountain is no longer available. The owner of KTSF sold the UHF Channel 27 bandwidth at an FCC auction in 2013, reportedly for $85 million. KTSF is now renting bandwidth from the owner of KDTV in order to transmit the main channel (26.1) and 3 sub-channels (26.3, 26,5, 26.6) from Mount Allison in Fremont. The old 26.2 subchannel (Indian programming) is gone. The new 26.2 transmits from a low-power VHF transmitter on Mount Tamalpias in Marin County and has the same programming as the main channel.
San Mateo, indoor antenna scan few times and try to change the direction already still no signal
We used to watch KTSF in SF Sunset district (zip 94116). I emailed KTSF about their signal falling into a black hole. They suggested getting a new indoor antenna. If that doesn’t work, they suggested getting a new outdoor antenna. This is an unacceptable response as the burden of time and money is placed on the customer to fix a problem KTSF has created.
From the comments here, I have serious doubts that getting a new indoor and outdoor antenna fixes the problem. KTSF has moved their transmission much farther from the heart of San Francisco. If the previous comment that they are using a “low-power VHF transmitter” is true, then that compounds the problem. KTSF appears to have little concern for their viewers as their answers on this forum show indifference and no move toward an acceptable solution.
I have sent the following message to the advertisers:
On May 7, 2018, KTSF Channel 26 the Chinese TV station has changed transmitting their signals through other towers and affecting thousands of viewers in San Francisco, South Bay and East Bay areas. As of this moment, no correction has been made. More ridiculously, they advised viewers to install new antennas over to the roof top or to purchase a better antennas to receive their signals while we can receive the signals of other local channels without any problem. With this affect, eventually, your advertisements, your broadcasting programs through their channel have been affected too. I believe you have lost thousands of viewers every minute. I suggest you to address this issue directly to KTSF 26 the Chinese TV station to rectify the problem or withdraw your commercials or programs with them. Please read the link of the complaints of the viewers in these three days.
http://www.ktsf.com/scan/?doing_wp_cron=1525748352
Great ideal John!!!
I got one commercial sponsor’s respond. They will speak to the marketing department at KTSF. I suggest more viewers raised their concerns go to the commercial sponsor like Solstice Medicine, Graton casino, Lucky Chance casino, Wood Lawn, City Toyota, etc. whose commercials appear regularly on KTSF26.1. Let them know they are losing thousand of viewers because of this malfunction practices and to withdraw their commercials, putting their pressure over KTSF to rectify the problem.
Day 3: Still no KTSF in the Outer Richmond (94121). Using the recommended Y antenna and pointing to the North, West does not change the fact that there is no signal.
Seems like the problem is the new transmitter KTSF is using, not our individual antennas pointing in the right direction. The new transmitter is not able to broadcast to the viewers and communities depending on KTSF for their news and entertainment.
KTSF, so many people do not have signal that it is time for you accept that the problem is on your end and find a solution.
Hi ML, thank you for trying and sorry that it did not work out for you. We did not want to waste your time to tell our viewers keep trying. We did have 50% successful rate after some viewer in 94116, 94122 area trying the recommended method, so we wanted you to give it a try. Yes, there are different factors from our end, the transmitter end, including the terrain, city infrastructure and distance. We are trying to find the solution as well. Your feedback is valuable to us. Again, thank you for your support!
I have tried re-scan and using y antenna since 5/7 and today is 5/12; so far still unable to receive any signal from either south or north ( I also tried my antenna point to ocean, and golden gate bridge direction) , I live in SUNSET and 50 feet from ocean, ( zip code 94116), do you have any update from KTSF end? By the way, MBC ( 25.3 shown on TV) channel also lose the signal, it appears they also loses advertising as well; if both TV station are affected, so do the viewers as well. I come to this web site to check every day, but unable to find any update from KTSF regarding this issue, please help.
三藩市唐人街收不到KTSF26台地区94108
黃生, 謝謝你提供的資訊. 請嘗試掃描您的電視, 移動天線的位置, 向北面, 用枒杈型 Y 的天線.
还是不行啊。。。
94132 Ocean View
no signal for three days. Using the Y antenna already. Sad.
Hi Rx, sorry to hear that and thank you for keep trying. 94132 and 94112 are difficult area to receive the signal from South Bay and North Bay. I live in 94112 too. I had no luck either, so I am using KTSF app on my iPad. Hope this is another solution for you. Thank you!!!
你们电视塔，电视卫星信号有没有开连接电源。
95% of all these have to do with the output weak signal at KTSF due to the engineering problems and technical issues within KTSF company.
It has nothing to do with each individual moving around antenna at the house. We should have faith in KTSF for a few more days to get this fix instead moving around antenna in house would NOT fix this; a new antenna would also not going work!!
Hopefully this issue not last for long. thx.
Hi WC, you are right, the weaken signal also due to terrain and distance. Some area like 94122, 94116, 94121 still have 50% successful rate after relocating the antenna and re-scan. Other area like 94132 and 94112, I can only suggest to use KTSF app or even other ways such as cable. Sorry for the frustration and inconvenience.
Still no KTSF, We have tried many times to re-scan and moving the antenna to different location and to re-scan with new antenna and still no luck. So disappointed.
We are in Richmond, city (94805).
Isn’t is suppose to be better with the upgrade, I guess not.!!!
Still no signal scanned in Sunset Disc., SF till now……
I have been scanned for the channel but there was no signal at all since 5/7/2018. I am living in outer mission. I don’t understand why it getting worse than before!!!
KTSF Management,
If the issue is due to a weak output signal and/or location of the 2 towers the station is now broadcasting from, would you please consider renting transmission bandwidth from another (3rd) tower that (1) has a stronger signal and (2) is located in an area that provides strong over-the-air reception for viewers who live in your viewing area.
Thank you.
To whom it may concern:
Please tell the OWNER of KTSF 26 to spend some of the $85 million she received from T-Mobile after she auctioned off the UHF 27 bandwidth, so that she can RENT bandwidth to broadcast KTSF’s main channel from a station that transmit from Sutro Tower in San Francisco.
Putting the KTSF main channel on Sutro Tower in San Francisco will solve virtually ALL of the reception issues Cantonese-speaking viewers in the Sunset (94122), Parkside (94116), Lake Merced/Parkmerced/Stonestown/Lakeshore (94132), West Portal (94127), Ingleside/Oceanview/Outer Mission/Excelsor (94112) and Daly City (94014, 94015) are having.
Univision Communications Inc., the owner of KDTV 14 and KFSF 66, has two transmission frequencies in the San Francisco Bay Area: UHF 51 from Mount Allison east of Fremont (will eventually migrate to UHF 20) and UHF 34 on Sutro Tower. KTSF currently leases bandwidth from Univision Communications to broadcast 26.1 (KTSF main channel), 26.3, 26.5, and 26.6 from Mount Allison. Why isn’t KTSF able to lease bandwidth from Univision Communications to broadcast at least the main channel from Sutro Tower?
The owner of KTSF better start moving if it doesn’t want its competitors i.e. SkyLink 4.2 or Sinovision 38.2 to start a news department to take all the irate Cantonese viewers in Southwestern San Francisco who can no longer watch KTSF using indoor antennas.
This issue is ALL about MONEY: who has money and who is or isn’t willing to spend money. The owner of KTSF has money ($85 million in the bank) and has a choice how much to spend to rent bandwidth from another station. Bandwidth on Sutro Tower is expensive. Bandwidth on Mount Allison is relatively cheap (because the signal is too weak to reach most indoor antenna users in San Francisco.) Bandwidth on Mount Tamalpias is dirt cheap (because the signal is too weak to go beyond Downtown San Francisco and the Northern part of the city.).
Thank you for your post, now I understand the issue.
Please forward this to KTSF owners and board members, including Barbara Bissell-Howell.
The original SF Chronicle article which described the FCC TV bandwidth auction:
http://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Spectrum-auction-yields-windfall-for-Bay-Area-TV-11088071.php
The owner of KTSF, Lincoln Broadcasting, Inc., auctioned off the UHF 27 bandwidth for $90.2 million.
Lincoln Broadcasting then cut a deal with Univision Communications, Inc. (UCI) to lease bandwidth on UHF 51 to broadcast 26.1 (KTSF main channel), 26.3, 26.5, 26.6 from Mount Allison east of Fremont. The Mount Allison signal is very strong for Vietnamese-speaking viewers in East San Jose, where most viewers of 26.5 and 26.6 live.
Furthermore, Lincoln Broadcasting cut a second deal with One Life Ministries to lease bandwidth on low-power VHF 4 to broadcast the KTSF main channel, labelled “26.2″, from Mount Tamalpias in Marin County. The low-power VHF 4 signal will work for outdoor antenna users in the Northeast portion of San Francisco if they are not blocked from Mount Tamalpias by other buildings.
The big problem: most Cantonese speaking viewers who watch the 7pm Cantonese News on KTSF’s main channel (the former 26.1 off San Bruno Mountain) live in the Sunset (94122), Parkside (94116), Lake Merced/Parkmerced/Stonestown/Lakeshore (94132), West Portal (94127), Ingleside/Oceanview/Merced Heights/Outer Mission/Excelsior (94112), as well as Filipino-speaking viewers who watch the 6:30pm news in the Outer Mission (94112) and Daly City (94014, 94015), are blocked from both Mount Allison and Mount Tamalpius.
The Cantonese-speaking viewers in the Southwestern part of San Francisco represent the bulk of KTSF’s audience between 7pm and 9pm on weekdays.
Solving the reception problem is something that KTSF can do by spending money. Because KTSF already does business with Univision by renting bandwidth off UHF 51 from Mount Allison, why can’t KTSF rent bandwidth from Univision off UHF 34 from Sutro Tower to broadcast at least the main channel where the most lucrative programming for KTSF, namely Cantonese-language programming between 7pm and 9pm, is aired?
KTSF’s Cantonese-language competitors, SkyLink 4.2 and Sinovision 38.2, broadcast from Sutro Tower. The owners of those stations have to be watching the situation. If either SkyLink or Sinovision decide to spend money to set up a Cantonese-language news department in San Francisco, then the Cantonese viewers in San Francisco won’t come back to KTSF even if KTSF decides to rent bandwidth to broadcast the main channel from Sutro Tower.
This issue is all about money. Is KTSF going to be cheap and risk having SkyLink or Sinovision take Cantonese viewers away? Or is KTSF willing to spend some money to put its main channel on Sutro Tower to keep SkyLink or Sinovision from launching a competing Cantonese-language news department?
I do agree. If Skylink 4.2 promotes Cantonese news daily from 7-8 pm. I am sure they will take over KTSF 26.1 as their programs are much better than KTSF 26.1. If KTSF keeps ignoring viewers’ complaints, please go to their advertisers or program leasers to remove their advertisements and programs with them as they are losing thousands of viewers every minute.
You’re spot on about the geographics and demographics, Irate. However, the driving reason behind this strategic move made by KTSF’s owner was a bit more complicated than it seems. Short-term wise, a debit to cash of $90.2 million (much less after capital gains tax, but still significant by any means). Long-term wise, KTSF will lose its viewers, which directly affect advertising dollars and company’s profit indefinitely. So you might think this was a bad move. However, what most people wouldn’t know is that the owner’s family has a long list of business entities that span major hospital, real-estate, laser beam, electric, and more. Considering that, money is NOT an issue at all. I have no access to their accounting books, but I would think a higher ROI can be obtained in some of their other business entities. If that’s the case, then I would have also pulled the same move.
Thanks for the insight story on the KTSF channel change. Now we understand the reason the bulk of the original KTSF viewer can’t watch the Cantonese news and programming anymore. The owners of KTSF are not naive, they should have known beforehand that the signal reception would be much worse after moving the signal transmission points to southern and northern ends. Maybe it’s time that we raise the point to Skylink 4.2 and Sinovision 38.2 for them to start the Cantonese news programming, and that would be truly a good news to SF Cantonese viewers.
I live in SF (94124) and use the antenna that is shared by all the units in my condo building. After re-scanning multiple times every day, I am still not able to receive KTSF. 26-x stations used to work perfectly for me. This is very much a disappointment.
While I agree that people should not put ALL the blame on workers at Ch 26.1 but the greedy owner who sold off the frequency.
The personnel at Ch26.1 are to blame for this non-preplanned, over-promised, gross failure on their part.
There is no progress seen for the last several days and the response is always a canned-message of
“Please move your antenna around and rescan”. I have 5 TV at home using OTA and finally give up after I have done
my diligence to get the signal to no avail. The effort from the KTSF “Engineers” are not acceptable. Are they contented
just by stating “we have examples of live people who can receive our signals so why not you” ?
They have not tested out the reception of the signal before moving forward. There was NO backup plan. What a failure!
Parkside/West Portal, no signal, re-scanned many times yesterday and today!
After following this thread for several days, I take the arrogant from KTSF as the main reason of this current issue:
1) We moved to a cheap transmitter with bad transmission to get us more money. The viewers would adapt eventually because we are a very successful Chinese station even we don’t care about them.
2) KTSF posted “Some area like 94122, 94116, 94121 still have 50% successful rate”. So, you meant you will continue do good with only 50% of current viewers from those three areas and none from others? Did you know this is the successful rate before you switched the transmitter?
3) From Jeff’s post above ‘KTSF市場部總監何紹堂說：”到了5月7日，我們的發射塔就會去了南灣，同時在北灣Marin縣都有發射塔，換句話說，由南至北，北至南都有本台訊號，基本上來講應該比以前更好，更多人會收到本台，有些現在收不到的，將來可能收得更清楚。’ It’s a shame to this Marketing Manager boasting the terrible change. He either is a liar or very stupid believing it would be better without seeing a test result.
At the end, I don’t blame any of the KTSF employee but the one or few who made the transmitter switching decision. Indeed I feel sorry to the KTSF employee for they are also the victims of those greedy and arrogant management.
BTW, I already did many many times playing with the auto-scan, moving rabbit ears, jumping up and down, and reading this thread from the Sunset district. At the final analysis, KTSF is just a business and I am a customer. When a business cannot provide a good service, customer doesn’t have to be mad or something. Just take our time and money somewhere else.
well said.
(At the end, I don’t blame any of the KTSF employee but the one or few who made the transmitter switching decision. Indeed I feel sorry to the KTSF employee for they are also the victims of those greedy and arrogant management.)
Jeff here agree with you!!!
Following this thread would only provide you with a tip of the ice berg of information. Too many technical complaints and too little business insights. KTSF’s owner sold the transmission bandwidth to T-Mobile in a FCC auction event for an upward of $85 million USD. The decision was made by the board, in conjunction with investment and legal consultations. Nobody inside KTSF could say anything about it unless they were on the board as well, and nobody did except a very few.
Furthermore, this decision was not spontaneous or arrogant, but rather reactive and rational. Due to the rise of digital media products and services in the last decade, the traditional TV viewership has been going down dramatically, directly causing advertisers to shift and allocate their ad budget to digital. With revenue going down and cost going unchanged, KTSF’s profit margin had no way to go but down. The board was not happy and needed to do something about it. That’s why the management came up with the KTSF mobile app and some other strategic operational changes in attempt to fight the trend. It was an uphill battle, and the board eventually realized that the trend was happening on a global scale and that they had to stop beating the dead horse. So who ultimately caused this? The audience.
The sale generated a debit to cash of $90.2 million (much less after capital gains tax, but still significant by any means). What most people wouldn’t know is that the owner’s family has a long list of business entities that span major hospital, real-estate, laser beam, electric, and more. I have no access to their accounting books, but I would think a higher ROI can be obtained in some of their other business entities. If that’s the case, then I would consider this decision as reactive and rational.
Today I got my amplifier from amazon and I am still not able to get the channels after scanning it. I got 2 extra channels, but still not working for KTSF. Also, I do have an outdoor antenna and pointed to the direction to both directions of the towers and did the scans. Still I cannot get the channel working. This is the same for most of Oakland Chinatown Chinese community. Hopefully you guys will do something about it.
Have been trying for the last two days, no luck. I am in Mercedes Haight Area of San Francisco. Would someone from KTSF help?
I am in SF (94102). Prior to 5/7, I would watch 26.1 from both of my TVs even though one of them have worst reception than the other; but since 5/7, no matter how many times I tried to rescan for the channels and where I put my antennas, none of my antennas can pick up any signal for any of the 26-x channels. As the main (or only station) that features news program in Cantonese, a lot of people, especially the elders who speak no English understand no English, they really relay on this hour or two to keep themselves up to date with the outside world. This is a total disappointment for all the viewers.
（As the main (or only station) that features news program in Cantonese, a lot of people, especially the elders who speak no English understand no English, they really relay on this hour or two to keep themselves up to date with the outside world. This is a total disappointment for all the viewers.）You say very well. I give a praise!
I have a out door Antennas Direct ClearStream 4MAX™ UHF/VHF Indoor/Outdoor HDTV Antenna with 70 miles range, live in Castro Valley.(94546) Scanned many times for the past 3 days and even tried to move it and face to Fremont, still can’t get any signal.
Very disappointed, so sad such a local station just disappear in no time.Hope KTSF will have engineers to find out what’s the root cause and fix the problem.
We still can watch KTSF on App. or watch 4.2 and other Chinese stations on TV.
Thanks.
I can receive 26-1. But the resolution was worse than before!
Indeed. Very poor resolution !!! Will this get fixed ?
Search for my post “Shawn” on clarity details on this page…
I am in Fremont. I can not get signal either.
I just rescanned. Now I have very good signal. Not sure what happened in last two days and early today. I guess that you have to keep trying.
I live in outer sunset, so far no luck scanning channels multiple times. very disappointing. I guess goodbye to KTSF after 30+yrs, sad.
SOLUTION
Point your antenna towards the Golden Gate Bridge area, THEN do a scan. Spent two days trying to search for a signal with antenna pointed to the South with no luck. After pointing antenna to the North I found the channel right away.
Not working in the Richmond District, San Francisco. With all these comments complaining about it not working, KTSF is fast to do absolutely nothing other than saying, fix it yourself or get cable or watch on our terrible app.
It’s called KTSF which cannot be scanned in SF. Ironic.
It is not working in candlestick area.
KTSF26台你好！
我已经用两个天线架 Y 搜索好多次，好几天还是不行。你们可以在Sutro Tower 和 Twin Peaks山上可以发放射信号好吗？
因为在三藩市唐人街好多人都收不到你们KTSF26台（还有我）
谢谢你合作！
I got one commercial sponsor’s respond. They will speak to the marketing department at KTSF. I suggest more viewers raised their concerns go to the commercial sponsor like Solstice Medicine, Graton casino, Lucky Chance casino, Wood Lawn, City Toyota, etc. whose commercials appear regularly on KTSF26.1. Let them know they are losing thousand of viewers because of this malfunction practices and to withdraw their commercials, putting their pressure over KTSF to rectify the problem.
It works now. It doesn’t work on 5/8/2018. I try it again today 5/9/2018. It works now. I live in Fremont.
Still not working in the Sunset SF (94122) area. Tried many many many times to re-scan and the station is still not found. From previous comments, this appears to be a problem for a much bigger area. Now, I can only watch other Chinese stations (4-2, 38-2).
My wife and I live in downtown San Francisco and we have enjoyed your programming on channels 26.1, 26.2, 26.3, 26.4, since we moved here in 2003 from OC. In addition, we have been very satisfied with a number of the products that we purchased through your shopping network on these channels. However, beginning, May 7 this year, it appears that KTSF management made a decision to change the location of the “transmission tower” from Twin Peaks to San Jose without conducting the proper marketing research before the change. In my 45 year career, I spent the majority of my time involved with Sales & Marketing. During that time, some of the more important things I learned were your customer comes first, be a good listener, and to always understand how much time and effort it takes to keep your customers happy and buying your product. To be sure, it is very difficult to go out in the marketplace and replace the happy customers that you have been grooming all these years. Even though San Jose is a growing economy, my advice is to do “whatever it takes” to hold on to your existing customers in the entire Bay Area, and beef up the SJ transmitter or fire up the one on Twin Peaks. ” Please give us back our stations and our programming and thanks for your consideration. ”
Rich
Live at 94122 Outer Sunset, no more 26 via antenna !! Sigh
Finally got it working tonight. I’m in west San Jose 95117. My issue was not reception but rather I use Windows Media Center (WMC).
I certainly do NOT want to do a re-scan, simply because it WILL create lots of duplicate channels, one set came from EPG, another set from scanning the airwaves. Well, I could wait until Rovi (now owned by Tivo) updates EPG with the new frequencies, but who knows by when. Or I updated manually using the following steps:
1) Disable all 26.x channels (just uncheck them)
2) Add a DTV channel, type in 26, 1, then frequency 51 (for south bay)
3) Change the Listings for 26.1 to KTSF HDTV-IND (same as the old 26.1)
4) Save and bam it works!
5) You can do the same for other 26.x channels
Good luck!
Ktsf should be Gbsf ,good bye sf
And yes, picture is not as clear as before, as seen from San Jose.
Technical details:
Video resolution went from HD 1280×720 to SD 640×480.
Video frame rate went from 60fps to 30fps. (i.e. progressive to interleave, 1280x720p to 640x480i).
Audio went from 192kb/s to 96kb/s.
Recorded .WTV file size is also reduced to about 1/3 of the size before.
Correction: new file size is about 1/6 of what it used to be (not 1/3).
Since I can get KTSF again from San Jose, now my biggest gripe is the clarity of the pictures. It went from 1280x720p HD to 640x480i SD, which is less than CGTN (CCTV) and SINO that both carry 720x480i SD, and less than NTD which carries 704x480i SD.
I can confirm that. Use a big 75″ inch to watch standard quality? come on. Also, they suggest to use KTSF app and mirror to the TV to watch HD. Where they have TV channel if so?
Skylink on 4.2 also broadcasts in 704x480i SD, better picture than KTSF on frequency ch. 51 (south bay).
Update: Even though I could receive KTSF from San Jose the first time I tried later at night, subsequent tries during day time were not very successful. I got choppy and blocky video and interrupted audio, this tells me the signal quality is low.
My antenna is and has always been pointing towards Sutro tower, now KTSF is coming from a different direction, I might need to replace it with an omni-directional antenna or add an antenna toward that direction and combine the two antennas using limited RF knowledge I have…
Any RF guru’s out there if you know how to combine two antennas pointing to different directions, please reply!!
Combining two antennas is not a good idea: It will degrade the signals from both antennas.
I live in San Jose, too, and an omni-direction antenna (ANTOP UFO Smartpass Amplified HDTV, bought at Fry’s) allows me to receive signals from both Mt. Allison and Sutro tower with good signal strength.
My only complaint is that the new 26.1 signal from Mt. Allison is not HD.
I hope they will upgrade their signal quality to real HD soon.
My tivo guide still says “to be announced” for this new channel. Do you know when the show titles will appear on the tivo guide?
IMHO, Tivo should have made this transition seamless for customers……
I think if tivo doesn’t receive the show titles from KTSF, there’s nothing tivo can do. I think it’s KTSF’s responsibility.
Oh Tivo knows the frequency change is coming, also they already have the program guide for KTSF, same as before. So Tivo only needed to push out a frequency update, and keep on using the same program guide as before. But apparently they have failed all Tivo OTA customers, and customers who uses their metadata through, for example, Windows Media Center (WMC).
Why can I receive 50.1 Univision but not ktsf 26.1 if ktsf is sharing the same tower as Univision after the movie be?
50.1 is Azteca America, not Univision. 50.1 Azteca America broadcasts from San Bruno Mountain on UHF 28.
14.1 Univision and 26.1 KTSF main channel both broadcast from Mount Allison on UHF 51. That UHF 51 signal is difficult to get in most of San Francisco. I can barely get enough signal from a southeast-facing window on the 3rd floor (attic) of my house with a well-designed indoor antenna, the Antennas Direct ClearStream 2Max.
66.2 Univision and 66.1 UniMas broadcast from Sutro Tower on UHF 34. It is up to KTSF/Lincoln Broadcasting Inc. at this point to decide whether to spend more money to lease UHF 34 bandwidth from Univision Communications Inc. (UCI)
26.2 KTSF main channel broadcast from Mount Tamalpias in Marin County on low power VHF 4. Those in the Northeastern part of San Francisco with direct line of sight to Mount Tam with no buildings in the way, i.e. the Marina District and North Beach should be able to get 26.2 with an outdoor antenna designed for low-band VHF mounted on the roof. The signal is probably NOT strong enough to be received with rabbit ears in San Francisco.
Yea, UHF 51 is really intended for southern part of the bay area, not really great for SF. And VHF needs rabbit ears or those fish bone outdoor antennas. I don’t have great experience with rabbit ears, they had been hard to adjust, I was clueless on how they should be positioned, and in relationship to the other “ear”……
I’m in the Outer Richmond (94121) and last night I was able to reprogram my TV after trying unsuccessfully on Monday and Tuesday. I made sure my antenna was in line of sight to Mt. Tam and had my Samsung TV scan through the Broadcast menu. Eureka! Now I can watch the only Local & Live newscasts in the Bay Area on the community’s Heritage Chinese TV station! I was missing the gang from the 7am newscast…..
連個app都有問題！？ 搞边科！？
不要再花時間搞你的天線，轉到 Skylink 4.2 或 Sino 38.2 或星島1450收聽即時新聞. KTSF 已放棄了三藩市的觀眾!
You are right! Since they are so little concern about viewer at SF and East Bay. Until today still no word admitting this problem. Just wasting all our time on move the antenna and rescan which they know it won’t work at all. We should just forget about KTSF and move to Skylink and 38.1.
Thanks for the heads up, even I still can get KTSF after some technical fiddling with WMC (see post above), it’s time to broaden my horizon!! LOL
I used Y antenna for many years, and able to received more than 75 channel and able to received more than 100 miles from my home in 94530. after KTSF 26 moved. I lost channel 26. by the way my Y antenna is mount up on the roof. after moving the antenna around and point to North to Golden Gate, not working. point to South bay into Mount Allison side still not working.
after each turn the antenna and re-scan all the channel. I got 75 channel and have very clear pictures. but can not received any
channel 26. don’t waist time to go up/down to the roof and try and try. end up you will get nothing. I am enjoy to watch channel 4.2 and channel 38′s. good luck!
Is anyone in the Portola / Visitacion Valley area of San Francisco able to receive a signal yet?
I am at the northeastern tip of Zip Code 94112, just north of Alemany Blvd and Silver Avenue (in a valley a few blocks from the Marina Oriental Supermarket on Mission Street, a few blocks down the hill from Glen Park BART Station). I can BARELY get KTSF 26.1/26.3/26.5/26.6 and KDTV 14.1 (along with KICU 36.1/36.2/36.3 etc., but NOT KSTS 48.1) from the Mount Allison transmitters with an Antennas Direct ClearStream 2Max antenna placed at a southeastern-facing window at the attic level (3rd floor) of my house. I cannot get the signal anywhere else inside my house, just at that particular window.
My next door neighbor has a Channel Master CM4221 antenna on his roof (above the 2nd floor of his house), facing southeast. He can also get KTSF 26.1/26.3/26.5/26.6 and KDTV 14.1,
In 94102. Rescanned a dozen times with no signal. Bought a new amplified ClearStream Eclipse antenna and rescanned another dozen times and still didn’t work.
It is ridiculous to suggest people use the app and mirror to their TV as a solution. That works for one or two days as a temporary solution, but is unacceptable long-term.
And what about the elderly? They certainly aren’t going to be able to do that. Is KTSF content with losing the Chinatown market?
If KTSF is to remain viable for much longer, Lincoln Broadcasting should consider taking some of the $90 million they gained from the spectrum auction and consider reinvesting in a better signal, as opposed to using the money to make movies.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Spectrum-auction-yields-windfall-for-Bay-Area-TV-11088071.php
Clearstream Eclipse won’t work from 94102 (Civic Center). You will need a rooftop antenna from your location, as you are blocked from Mount Tam by Pacific Heights. A rooftop antenna may be able to pull in the UHF 51 signal from Mount Allison, which is 35 miles away.
I lives in the 94102 area too. Just to let you know, not everyone lives in a single home house, especially near downtown SF (Chinatown, Civic Center, North Beach, SoMa, etc). Most of these residential buildings are condos/apartments. You can’t just stick a rooftop antenna or any kind of outdoor antennas out side of your own unit because that would be a violation of the rental/building policy. Besides, based on “THE RESPONSE” from KTSF, all the buildings are blocking their already super weak signal, so an outdoor antenna is not gonna do any help.
What’s going on? It’s been three days already and it’s still not working.
it was a good run while it lasted! R.I.P KTSF. lets all move onto SINO (CH39.2) and Skylink (CH4.2)
TO All:
I have written an email to Sino TV about this problem with KTSF and have ask them to look into this and maybe have them start looking into the Cantonese market in the bay area and that this is their big opportunity to expand their programs and marketing. Since KTSF has screw up and telling people to do this, do that and move this, move that and install this and install that which is ridiculous. Then they recommend to use your ipad to look at their program. I spent money to buy a big screen TV and now they want me to look at a 9 inch screen. Forget it!! I do a scan and every time no problem with 38.2 coming up in the scan. Its been 3 days going on 4 and next thing you see all viewers have given up and gone to other station. Even with the people who has been able to connect, they said the resolution has drop or they barely get a signal. It looks as though the KTSF did not do a test and troubleshoot before the switch over.
“Then they recommend to use your ipad to look at their program.”
Feel really bad for the elderly Chinese who don’t own or how to use an iPad. Have been watching 82 episodes episodes of the Korean drama Enemies of the Past. Now can’t finish it. If I known KTSF would screw me I wouldn’t of started watching this drama. I wasted 82 x 40 minutes of my life. Thanks so much KTSF.
Also wrote an email to Skylink to expand their Cantonese bay area news market and program
The General Manager at Skylink used to work at KTSF. He knew about this long before you did.
I have also just sent an email to Skylink suggesting to add their Cantonese local news from 7-8 pm to replace what KTSF26.1 has since KTSF chose to abandon their faithful viewers. I suggest more viewers take time to address to Skylink and SinoTV 38.2 to expand the 7-8 pm Cantonese local news.
Just scanned the channel and picked up the 26-1. From the south bay area.
在东湾北岭山上（el cerrito）多次扫描不能得到ktsf26信号，而过去一直很好甚至可以说最好。但从此大概告别这个频道的信号了吧？
Re-scanned channel and got KTSF 26.1 back. Thanks.94030
I called them and they are no longer provide HF signal. Forget about this station
I mean they are no longer boardcasting HD signal. They suggest to use use the app and mirror to the TV as a solution. – What a good solution! I think it’s a time to make a move.
We live in the outer sunset/parkside district and have tried moving the antenna everywhere in the house, facing different directions. We can’t find channel 26. We have already tried 3 types of antenna, yet it still doesn’t work. We’ve watched channel 26 everyday for the past 20 years, but now we can’t see it anymore. If you have a solution for this please tell us. Our TV is LG brand. Thank you.
Got it to work after re-scanning, but got to say, the signal is extremely bad. Only works if I hold the receiver mid-air. So…if I want to watch, do I need to find a labor to hold my antenna? Zip: 94112
I am in the Northeast corner of 94112, north of Alemany Blvd and Silver Avenue. The only place inside my house that can tet KTSF 26.1 is on the 3rd floor (attic) of my house, and only with a good indoor antenna (Antennas Direct ClearStream 2Max) place on a window facing Southeast.
Your indoor needs to be as high as possible, at least 25-30 feet from the ground, in order to get KTSF 26.1 from your part of the 94112 zip code.
used to be able to capture good signal, now with the change, can hardly receive any signal.
Please broadcast from another tower if possible.
used to be able to capture good signal, now with the change, can hardly receive any signal.
Please broadcast from another tower if possible.
今天有时间开电视找KTSF26台了但扫描一个多小时还是找不到，后来自制了一个全频道的室内天线终于接收到信号了，共三台电视机都解决了，地段三藩市Hyde一Jackson st 信号还可以。KTSF26一2。
Translation: Ming was able to receive 26-2 with an indoor VHF antenna from Hyde and Jackson, which is on the north slope of Nob Hill. Presumably, he has line of sight toward Mount Tamalpias.
已經4天了，除了昨天中午大幅移動天線斷斷續續收到根本無法看下去的很不穩定畫面以外，其它時間無論怎樣移動天線重復多少次搜索電台都完全收不到任何信號，再這麽下次簡直就是關台的節湊啊！除非盡快租用更穩定可靠的發射站恢復以往的信號強度，其它任何解決辦法包括使用app和有線或衛星電視都是毫無意義的，大部份觀眾特別是老年人都是使用天線接收的！來美國二十多年一直都觀看26台華語新聞，講真這是全美制作最優秀的中文新聞直播了，相信大部份觀眾都同意，即使其它兩個中文電視臺都有新聞，但大家都會選擇繼續收看26臺，因為我們看習慣了，都是忠實的觀眾，根本就不會轉換電視台看，可是這幾天因為信號無法接收，26台已經把大量忠實觀眾拱手推送給華語電視和天下衛視，要是問題再得不到解決，也許當中的部份觀眾都一去不返了！真不知道26台的東主是怎麽想的，也許owner是真要放棄經營電視台了，無論如何，大家不要怪責工作人員，這都是高層的決定，也許是有其它苦衷，但無論如何，妳們給觀眾一個明確的回復好嗎？到底貴台什麽時候能解決信號差的問題？還是owner要放棄經營了？無論有什麽動向都請在網站首頁用中文宣布聲明一下，讓觀眾們知道妳們真的在努力解決問題，相信大家都能理解，都可以等待26台回歸，請不要這樣莫名其妙就消失了，雖然近兩年26台的節目大不如前，黃金時段的連續劇也沒有了，但憑借獨一無二制作精良的中文新聞直播足以讓對手無法超越，希望貴台不要放棄忠實的觀眾，盡快解決信號問題，希望能夠盡快利用天線繼續看到26台。
赞????
Remember 《今夜有話要説》？Sadness…
Long time viewer of Ch 26 started since the 70′s when this station was first open. Scan and re-scan the channels and still got no signals. Live in 94112. Moved over to watch Skylink Ch 4.2 and Sino 38.5 and 38.2. Ch26, you my lost a long time viewer like the rest of other viewers. Hope Ch26 puts efforts to fix the transmission signal.
我住南湾Sunnyvale。 我能用51.5收看26台
但是我们北湾收唔到KTSF26台啊~
可能要調節天綫方向，正確方向可以從這網頁查到：https://www.antennaweb.org/
We live in 94005 Brisbane, both homes cannot get any receptions after rescanning. We are in your neighborhood next door to your station. Please rectify the problem. Thank you.
You may need to re-position your antenna if possible. This is a great website to find out where your antenna should be pointing to: https://www.antennaweb.org/
https://www.antennaweb.org/ 可能還沒更新KTSF新發射塔新位置，新發射塔設立在 Mt. Allison 和 Mt. Tamalpais 山上。
Brisbane is located in a valley. Depending on your location, you may or may not have line of sight toward Mount Allison east of Fremont. If you have line of sight, you will need to place your UHF antenna as high as possible and point it toward the southeast.
当前信号是有的电视台建议您使用環形或長方形天線接收信號，可自制一个天线看看能否收到又不花钱，本人用了这种方法以解决了问题。
怎樣自制天線啊？妳教教大家怎樣做？為什麼很多工廠制造的天線都收不到信號而妳自制的天線卻收到了？？難以致信妳是怎麼做到的，口講無憑請拍個視頻放上youtube教大家怎麼做才好，看個電視台還要自制天線才收到信號。。。。無語。。。。
I live in Daly City 94015, tried from 5/7 until today 5/12 still no working.
may be have to give up channel 26.
Maybe this is also the end of 7pm Cantonese news as 26 lost a lot of viewers maybe the team can move to sky Link since 26 doesn’t want to get back their core viewers. This is a good chance to beef up the local news offering of sky link.
I have some good news and bad news.
I managed to find Ch. 26.1 26.3 26.5 26.6 Sunday 5/13 just after 1PM. If your TV allows – try and re-scan ch 51 at 695Mhz.
After I did this I was able to add the Ch 26.s. But, unfortunately the signal for the channels would only display a picture briefly
before blacking-out.
May need to re-point your antenna to one of the two towers, unless using an omni-directional.
Still not working in 94116. Pointed rooftop antenna north and west, rescanned, not good.
Make sure your rooftop antenna can get low-band VHF frequencies, as 94116 (Parkside) will have to point outdoor VHF antenna to the NORTH, toward Mount Tamalpias, to get the new 26.2 on VHF channel 4.
94116 is blocked from Mount Allison so UHF antennas won’t work in your area.
I watch TV from DISH. I can still view KTSF26 from Dish but with one problem, i.e., it is no longer in HD. It is poor quality TV images. Does KTSF still broadcast in HD?
KTSF took over the bandwidth that was previous used to broadcast UniMas HD 14.2 and put 4 channels of video (26.1. 26.3. 26.5. and 26.6). The new 26.1 is standard definition only.
Because DISH takes the new KTSF 26.1 off air with an antenna, DISH can only relay a standard definition signal. The only way DISH can offer KTSF in HD again is if DISH were to route a fiber optic connection directly to the studio of KTSF. Don’t know if or when that will happen, if ever.
說得好,創辦人逝世後，接班人未必有興趣經營下去,賣了發射塔,收了筆鉅款,慢慢淡出TV界無可厚非,忘了它(26號台)吧！
Okay this is really frustrating as it feels like there is no way to get good way to get KTSF service. We live in the Tenderloin in SF and unable to receive Channel 26 as of May 7th. Try to scan/rescan each day in multiple directions. We use he bunny ear antenna. After that didn’t work out, we resorted to downloading the KTSF app to watch the Cantonese news via internet on my computer (http://original.livestream.com/ktsf) and that didn’t work. Finally, I decided to download the app on my tablet and the only thing I’m getting is the advertisement stating that KTSF switched towers and to rescan my TV. Seriously, it’s been a week now and it seems the options I explored are exhausted. Please resolve this issue or at least fix the app so we can stream the Channel again!
You are confusing “web site” and “app”.
KTSF does NOT stream live at any website. original.livestream.com/ktsf hasn’t been active for many years.
Some cheaper Android tablets have issues with Google Location Services. The KTSF app needs to use Google Location Services to determine your location via either WiFi or GPS before the app will relay the KTSF live video stream.
扫玩后用51.5可以收到KTSF
在sunnyvale
Bayview area. scanned multiple times. no signal. parents only watch ktsf. someone made a huge mistake.
Please your antenna as high as possible, preferably at least 30 feet about ground, on a window facing Southeast or on the roof. That would be your only shot at getting KTSF from your area.
The decision by KTSF to relocate their transmitter was a major error on their part. The channel 26 stations can no longer be received in the San Leandro/San Lorenzo area and most of the east bay. KTSF has lost a major portion of its over the air viewers due to this change. This shall affect their ratings and thereby advertisement revenues.
One week past since the channel 26 more to a new transmitter and I have scanned a hundred times but still cannot get the signal.
I want share one solution for an open air outdoor antenna may or may not work for different areas, you might want to give a try: from AntennaWeb, found out your resident’s (zip code) direction to KDTV (Spanish station that KTSF shared the tower) angle (for example: mine is 351 degree); use the compass app on your cell phone, you will be able to line the antenna to that direction.
I live in San Jose, I was able to get clear signals after the adjustment.
Great to hear! Thanks for sharing.
Based on the overwhelming negative feedback, I’d suggest you revert to the old transmission. I am in SSF, have four TV sets; on two I had to scan many many times and finally got Ch 26 onto the list, but reception is very unstable, sometimes there’s no reception at all, or with flickering image and no sound. HD is definitely gone. On the other two TV sets Ch 26 simply wouldn’t scan. Changes are supposed to yield improvement, but obviously your change introduced on May 7 yields nothing but frustration by general viewers.
That is impossible, as KTSF has already sold the UHF 27 bandwidth that used to broadcast from San Bruno Mountain. KTSF/Lincoln Broadcasting has already pocketed the $90.2 million (less 15% capital gains tax to be paid to the IRS).
Because you are in South San Francisco, will need to place your indoor antenna as high as possible, preferably at a southeast-facing window with no obstructions to Mount Allison east of Fremont. Otherwise, you will need an outdoor antenna on your roof.
I lived at El Cerrito Ca 94530,I have rescanned 3 to 4 times, and moved the antenna to different place, it still doesn’t work
El Cerritto will need an outdoor VHF antenna, pointed WEST, toward Mount Tamalpias. The new 26.2 broadcast from a low-power VHF transmitter from Mount Tamalpias on VHF channel 4.
I am getting 26.1 and 26.3 after rescanning but I am not getting DIYA TV which used to be 26.2. I used to get DIYA TV before. Can you check if you are still broadcasting DIYA TV?
The old 26.2 from San Bruno Mountain is no more.
Don’t know yet how Diya TV is able to get its signal to return to San Jose. Diya TV bought two low-power stations in Santa Cruz, but those two signals don’t reach San Jose.
The new 26.2 from Mount Tamalpias is an exact duplicate of the new 26.1, which broadcasts from Mount Allison east of Fremont and has a strong signal for Vietnamese-speaking viewers in East San Jose, where the majority of viewers of 26.5 and 26.6 now live.
Its been 1 week since the transition to the new transmitter and I am still unable to watch KTSF in Outer Richmond (94121). This has been extremely frustrating. When will this be fixed?
As the primary source of Chinese language news in the Bay Area, KTSF has let down the community they service. As others have mentioned, we are having elections soon and it is very important for the community to be informed before heading to the voting booth.
If the only option to watch KTSF is through the KTSF app or subscribing to cable, please let us know. Do not waste your viewers time scanning for an over-the-air signal that you never intend to fix.
Outer Richmond should be able to get the new 26.2 with an outdoor VHF antenna, pointing NORTH to Mount Tamalpias. The new 26.2 is broadcast on VHF channel 4 from a low-power VHF transmitter from Mount Tamalpias.
I can no longer receive OTA KTSF channel in Hayward/Castro Valley area…even after several rescans.
我住东湾Castro Valley 由5月7号开始每天扫描无数次直至昨天5月13号都是图劳无功，赶快解决问题吧，不然，几十年的观众会走清光的。什么自製天线！开玩笑吧？
收不到信号，我每天都试过搜KTSF26 台
我住在 Daly city 94014和pacific 94044 地区，已经过去了一个星期但是一直收不到 K T S F-26的信号。
SF 94121- no access to outdoor antenna, tried pointing bunny ears of indoor antenna North, Ocean Beach, South, no luck. I live in a building blocked by neighboring buildings and have no line of sight to Mt. Allison nor direct window to the North, South or West. No more channel 26 for me, then!
Seven days of constant rescanning and still no channel 26. I live in the ingleside district in san francisco.
No signal !
I m in San Bruno.
Will channel 26 news 7 pm do a segment on lost viewers??? This is news too. How about channel 26 pay for our outdoor antennas since it is their mistake and their suggestion to install them.
LOLLLL even if they did, I’d never know, can’t see it on TV… LOLLL
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=V04IAUFPG3I What happened ktsf ???
How come none of the owners, board, people in power at KTSF don’t seem to be Asian or Chinese, am I missing something here?
KTSF was founded by Lillian Lincoln Howell who isnt asian either
You are not missing anything. Lincoln Broadcasting chose to target niche audiences in Asian languages, particularly Cantonese. KTSF’s most lucrative and most profitable programming over the years has always been KTSF Cantonese News (now airing daily at 7pm.) Most Cantonese-speaking viewers are getting older and are no longer worth anything to advertisers once those viewers reach age 55.
With this decision to sell the transmission bandwidth on San Bruno Mountain and leasing bandwidth on Mount Allison (instead of Sutro Tower), Lincoln Broadcasting/KTSF has made a business decision to go after younger Vietnamese-speaking viewers in East San Jose and Mandarin-speaking viewers in Silicon Valley (many of whom work at tech firms), at the expense of losing Cantonese-speaking viewers in San Francisco (particularly Chinatown and Southwestern San Francisco neighborhoods in the 94112 zip code that became popular with Cantonese speakers due to superior public transportation.)
This could be the beginning of the end for KTSF Cantonese News.
Thanks for the insight…sounds pretty sad.
KTSF. Please create a YouTube live stream for us. Your app cannot stream to TV. Oakland and Castro valley cannot watch.
Sounds like a good idea. Wish that KTSF would do that.
I’ve tried rescanning 5-6 times to no avail. Zip code 94121. It was difficult prior to the change, now it’s gone. Can’t afford to pay for Comcast so will have to do without KTSF. Sad because there are so many people who cannot get the channel now.
I am a Korean who lives in 94121, and I have watched Korean broadcasting for a long time on ktsf 26.3.
I scan every day from the 7th last week, but I can not see it.
Do not see many viewers, but there is no way for broadcasters to solve them.
I hope to see good results.
I was able to get reception for a day or two after scanning for 20x times. Then it’s lost again. How very disappointing. Not everyone owns iPads or computers especially the elderly folks. How very disappointing it is to lose such a good media outlet that many of us have relied on getting the news for the Chinese community for decades.
Thanks for not broadcasting your shitty news reports anymore. Brainwashing my parents too much
We tried using different antenna at different position, but still no reception after 10 days of rescanning. We are in San Mateo.
San Mateo will need a UHF antenna, preferably on the roof, facing southeast with no obstructions such as hills or buildings. A good indoor UHF antenna mounted on a southeast-facing window might also work.
This is very frustrating. I cannot access channel 26, or any of the sub-channels, even after scanning many times. I live the SOMA and my zip code is 94105. My mom only watches KTSF 26 and relies on it to receive information. She does not have the right devices so downloading the app is just not possible for us. I really don’t understand why things were changed if everything was perfectly fine the way it was. Based on all the other comments, it seems like everyone else is also quite frustrated at the new changes. I also tried calling many times, and no one answered. As a telephone number was placed on this forum, it’s very unfair how no one picks up when though I’m calling at regular business times.
Please fix this issue, or at least post/update us all on how to solve this. None of the solutions you guys posted have been working…
OK, here is what you need to know. If you want to receive the signal through an antenna, then you would need a really good one to be pointing towards Mount Tamalpias. “Irate” would be your best bet if you need some assistance. Personally, I find it easier to just watch it through a tablet, which delivers in HD quality. Plus, they’re quite cheap these days. Either way, you’re going to have to spend some money. At this point, KTSF most likely isn’t going to take any major action to alleviate the situation because anything major will cost at least $1 million USD. Since many viewers cannot tune in, consequently the viewership report for May (and every other future month) will get a big hit, causing advertisers to flee or at least demand a discount, which might eventually trigger an internal lay off in order to balance the lost revenues. The worst has yet to come.
94105 (South of Market) can forget about Mount Tamalpias to the north, which is blocked by buildings downtown.
94105 would need a good UHF antenna, preferably mounted on the roof, facing southeast, aimed at Mount Allison east of Fremont. A UHF antenna on a southeast-facing window, on the 3rd floor or above, with no buildings obstructing toward the southeast, might also work.
Just wanted to add one more point. Although that’s how we see it, that’s not how the owner sees it. KTSF is only one of the many entities within the Lincoln family, and so its performance (good or bad) isn’t as critical as we might think it is. The owner oversees the big picture; the total net profit at year end is what really matters.
你好!我在三藩市Holloway ave.从4月底开始以不能看到26台了.一直搜不到.如不搞好真的没了很多观众的!
Hi Channel 26 or “the Lincoln family”: It looks like all districts of San Francisco cannot receive your signal. What are you guys doing??? What good is a station when the core of the audience in San Francisco cannot receive your broadcast? I live in the outer sunset with no tall buildings blocking any type of transmission whatsoever, and have been auto-scanning for channel 26 for the past two weeks but constantly unable to receive a signal. All the other stations are perfectly crystal clear. I changed to numerous antennas to no avail. A lot of Chinese people I talked to are having the same issue with receiving your channel as well. Please fix it.
A handful of viewers in the Outer Sunset/Outer Parkside/Lakeshore (94122, 94116, 94132 around Lowell High School) have reported that they able to use an OUTDOOR VHF antenna, mounted above the roof and above power transmission lines, to pull in the new 26.2 from the KQSL-LD low-power transmitter (owned by One Ministries Inc.) from Mount Tamalpias in Marin County. The new 26.2 broadcasts from VHF frequency channel 4, which is extremely sensitive to interference from power transmission lines.
Unofficial FAQ:
Q: Why did KTSF change transmitters and transmission frequency?
A: MONEY. The U.S. FCC gave the owners of TV stations an opportunity to sell its bandwidth in an auction to mobile phone operators (i.e. T-Mobile, Comcast, DISH) and the owner of KTSF, Lincoln Broadcasting Inc., chose to sell its UHF frequency 27 bandwidth for $90.2 million. The FCC will continue to license KTSF through 2022 if KTSF were able to lease bandwidth from another TV station to continue broadcasting so that KTSF would continue to be eligible for “must carry” status with cable (Comcast) and satellite TV (DIRECTV, DISH) operators
Q: Can KTSF go back to its old UHF frequency channel 27 on San Bruno Mountain?
A: No. KTSF has already turned in the bandwidth to the FCC for reassignment to the mobile phone operator which spend $90.2 million to buy the bandwidth.
Q: Why isn’t KTSF transmitting from Sutro Tower in San Francisco the way most other stations, including SkyLink 4.2 and SinoVision 38.2 do?
A: MONEY. Lincoln Broadcasting is notorious for being “cheap”. Lincoln Broadcasting had a choice of renting bandwidth from TV stations broadcasting from either Sutro Tower, San Bruno Mountain, or Mount Allison (east of Fremont, with a strong signal for younger Vietnamese-speaking viewers of 26.5 and 26.6 in East San Jose), and it chose to spend as little money as possible to lease bandwidth from Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) to transmit from Mount Allison on UHF frequency channel 51, at the expense of losing Cantonese-speaking viewers in Chinatown and Southwestern San Francisco. Note that UCI also transmit on UHF frequency channel 34 from Sutro Tower in San Francisco, but Lincoln Broadcasting chose not to spend the extra money to lease bandwidth on Sutro Tower.
Q: What about the low-power VHF broadcast of 26.2 from Mount Tamalpias in Marin County?
A: KTSF management knew that the Mount Allison UHF 51 signal cannot be picked up by indoor antennas at ground level in most of San Francisco. KTSF cut a second deal with One Ministry Inc (OMI) to lease bandwidth from a low-power VHF transmitter, broadcasting on VHF frequency channel 4, to transmit the KTSF main channel with the PSIP label “26.2″. Viewers in the Northern part of San Francisco as well as the Outer Sunset/Parkside/Lakeshore who are able to install outdoor VHF antennas ABOVE power transmission lines with no buildings or hills in the way of Mount Tamalpias have reported that they are able to receive 26.2. Note that VHF frequency channel 4 requires an antenna capable of receiving low-band VHF frequencies mounted above power transmission lines with direct line of sight to the transmitter
Q: What about all those elderly Cantonese speaking viewers in Chinatown/Sunset/Excelsior etc. who can’t afford cable, who don’t know how to use apps, and who are blocked from the new transmitters by buildings, hills, and power transmission lines?
A: KTSF, like all other TV stations offering local news, sells advertising to companies targeting viewers ages 25-54. Basically, any viewers age 55 and over are WORTHLESS to advertisers.
Q: What can viewers do to make a difference?
A: Lincoln Broadcasting Inc. only understands one thing: MONEY. If you are age 54 and under, you speak Cantonese, and you can no longer receive KTSF main channel 26.1 or 26.2, you can contact long-time advertisers to tell the ad buyers to stop buying ads during KTSF Cantonese News. The list of advertisers is long: City Toyota, Graton Casino, Lucky Chances Casino, Oaks Card Club, various cemeteries in Colma (WoodLawn, Olivet, Cypress Lawn, etc.) Until KTSF feels the financial PAIN, management won’t do anything.
Well said and very informative. I just wanted to present a different perspective if you don’t mind. First, advertisers are business people, and business people are natural born negotiators. They will seize every opportunity to cut cost for themselves. So even though age 55 or above are technically worthless, the viewership drop will still present an opportunity to low ball the rates. Secondly, if the viewers contact the advertisers and have them stop buying ads on KTSF, then it will feel a financial pain like you said, but what might happen then? I know you’re probably thinking that the “management” will want to implement something to improve the signal coverage, but the management is separate from the board. The management (GM, Directors, Managers) are salaried employees, and their goals are to drive the growth of the business and protect their jobs. On the other hand, the board is made up of those from the prestigious Lincoln family, and their only goal is to achieve the highest possible profit. With that said, let’s think from the board’s perspective. Any major implementation to improve the signal coverage will be quite costly. It’s not like they cannot afford it, they certainly can, but every investment carries a risk, and 2018 and beyond is apparently not a good time to make any major investment in the traditional TV business. Facing a definite financial pain short-term with an unclear financial outlook will lead the board to also consider the options of merger or sale of the business entirely. If the new owner/management isn’t interested in the Chinese market, then it will be gone forever. If we stay put, then at least we know it will continue to survive for a few more years.
Lincoln Broadcasting has essentially already sold KTSF when it made the decision to auction off the TV transmission bandwidth.
The FCC is allowing Lincoln Broadcasting to keep its KTSF license through 2022 so that KTSF can continue to qualify for “Must Carry” status on cable TV and satellite TV systems. 2022 is only 4 years away.
Once KTSF’s FCC license expires in 2022 and KTSF no longer qualifies for “Must Carry”, Lincoln Broadcasting will essentially have nothing of value to sell. The video library archive won’t be worth much. KTSF will be in the same boat as SkyLink 4.2 and Sinovision 38.2 once it loses “Must Carry”, as they will all be TV channels without actual ownership of any transmission bandwidth.
Very informative, and thank you all for sharing your contribution! I wonder how long KTSF management will allow this feedback page to stay, I have a feeling its days may be numbered…
The root of ALL the issues viewers are having with getting the new 26.1 or 26.2 using over-the-air antennas is of course:
Lincoln Broadcasting is NOT willing to spend money to lease TV transmission bandwidth from a full-power TV station broadcasting from Sutro Tower in San Francisco.
Sutro Tower was built as a joint venture of KTVU (2.1), KRON (4.1), KPIX (5.1), and KGO (7.1) in 1974 to solve the over-the-air TV transmission problems in San Francisco. The old TV transmission towers were NOT tall enough. Sutro Tower is.
Lincoln Broadcasting knew this.
Lincoln Broadcasting also knows that renting full-power TV bandwidth on Sutro Tower, whether from Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) which broadcast 66.1/66.2 etc. from UHF frequency channel 34 or from another company, would be very expensive.
As a result, Lincoln Broadcasting went “cheap” and leased UHF channel 51 bandwidth from UCI on Mount Allison (to target younger Vietnamese-speaking viewers in East San Jose) and low-power VHF channel 4 bandwidth from One Ministries Inc. on Mount Tamalpias (to reach viewers in North Beach 94133, North slope of Nob Hill 94109, and outdoor antenna users in Outer Richmond 94121/Outer Sunset 94122/Outer Parkside 94116/Lakeshore 94132).
Most Cantonese-speaking viewers in Chinatown (94108), South of Market (94103, 94105, 94107), Tenderloin/Civic Center (94102), the Excelsior/Mission Terrace/Cayuga Terrace/Crocker Amazon/Ingleside (94112), and Daly City (94014, 94015) in particular are out of luck, as they are blocked from Mount Allison and Mount Tam by buildings, hills, and/or power transmission lines. The only way they can get KTSF again for “free” is to use the app to watch KTSF on their mobile phones, iPads, or newer Chromebooks that can run Android apps.
(Cheap Android tablets reportedly have issues with the KTSF app due to the way those tablets interact with Google Location Services.)
Of course, most Cantonese-speaking viewers who still watch KTSF Cantonese News at 7pm are over the age of 55. Those viewers are of course WORTHLESS to advertising buyers, who buys advertising on TV news to target viewers ages 25-54.
Dear KTSF Channel 26:
We live in sunset (ZIP code 94132) and have being your viewers for decades long, now you relocated your signal transmitter, and we can NOT find any more your channel by re-scanning everyday since 05/07 until now. As everyone knows, in sunset there are numerous Chinese families who are facing the same problem. Please solve this critical issue and move back your signal again. Thanks!
looks like nothing has changed nor the KTSF company careless what had happened here. And there is not much we, the viewers, can do about it. It is time to give up on KTSF!! When you turn on the TV, go to SkyLink 4.2 or Sinovision 38.2, value what is left and move on.
26号台越搞越差!好端端的電視台,現在95%人都收不到,本樓成100户人家,只有2户人收到,搞到人人駡26台而轉向 4.2 ,38.2 等等中台文,請26台好自為之!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
讲非常之好~
KTSF26 is giving up SF and west parts of Bay Area viewers ?
Let’s move on to the 21st century — watch it on the phone.
Most of the elderly viewers are unable to watch on the phone Sherlock
KTSF isn’t coming in here in South SF. My friend in South San Francisco can’t get it in either. I guess they don’t want the viewers. Weird for a TV station, but that’s their loss. Too bad, though.
Why bother to increase our cost of an antenna in watching one channel 26.1 when we can watch other local channels with our regular antennas? KTSF chose to abandon their viewers in spite of the complaints because they chose to close down the business till the licence expires in 2022. The best way is to contact their advertisers through their Facebook pages, like Graton casino, Lucky Chance Casino, Wood Lawn, Solscite Medicine （蘇氏藥業）, Sobem （恩雨之聲），（太子行）Peace of Prince, etc. to remove their advertisements with KTSF because the advertisers are losing their thousands of viewers in the prime time. Let KTSF be out of the business sooner.
Please do not do that. My family and I still want to watch the KTSF news on my iPad. Thank you.
Finally get 26.1/3/5/6 back using a DIY indoor antenna. No HD but better than nothing . @folsom x 4th, 7th floor.
I see so many post that so many people cannot receive channel 26 signal at all but i found no official response at all. Please, if you do care, please post an official response on your website, and what are you planning to do. Or you just do not care.