Powerball及Mega Millions多期沒人中 獎金合共近8億

【KTSF 江良慧報導】

由於多期的Powerball以及Mega Millions彩票都沒有人中頭獎，兩種彩票都累積巨額頭獎彩金，總額高達接近8億。

首先在週二晚開獎的是Mega Millions，頭獎彩金高達3.43億元分29年領取，選擇一次過領取現金的則可以得到2.15億元，是Mega Millions自從去年8月出現3.93億元彩金後最高的頭獎彩金。

而在週三晚開獎的Powerball，頭獎彩金更高達4.4億元，選擇一次過領取現金則可得到2.78億元，是自從去年8月麻省一個幸運兒一票獨得7.58億後，Powerball最高的彩金。

不過，兩種彩票中獎的機率就微乎其微，Mega Millions頭獎的中獎機率是3.02億分之一，Powerball頭獎中獎機率稍高，是2.92億分之一。

