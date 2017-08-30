救助颶風Harvey災民的捐款網站

【KTSF】
演變為熱帶風暴的颶風Harvey為德克薩斯州及附近一帶造成廣泛水浸，無數家園被水淹，居民有家歸不得，大家如果想幫助受影響的災民，可瀏覽以下的網站：
Tzu Chi USA
https://tzuchi.us/donate/cause/disaster-relief/
Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
http://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/
American Red Cross
https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey
GlobalGiving
https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-harvey-relief-fund/
United Way of Greater Houston
https://www.unitedwayhouston.org/flood/flood-donation/
Center for Disaster Philanthropy
https://disasterphilanthropy.networkforgood.com/
GuFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/hurricaneharvey
The Salvation Army
https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app334b?idb=1793498545&df_id=27651&mfc_pref=T&27651.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=09E9956AB26F74902E382341441A8008
Send Relief and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief
https://missionaries.namb.net/projects/full/hurricane-harvey-response
Samaritan’s Purse
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-harvey/
