救助颶風Harvey災民的捐款網站

演變為熱帶風暴的颶風Harvey為德克薩斯州及附近一帶造成廣泛水浸，無數家園被水淹，居民有家歸不得，大家如果想幫助受影響的災民，可瀏覽以下的網站：

Tzu Chi USA

https://tzuchi.us/donate/cause/disaster-relief/

​Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

http://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/

American Red Cross

https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey

GlobalGiving

https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-harvey-relief-fund/

United Way of Greater Houston

https://www.unitedwayhouston.org/flood/flood-donation/

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

https://disasterphilanthropy.networkforgood.com/

GuFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/hurricaneharvey

The Salvation Army

https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app334b?idb=1793498545&df_id=27651&mfc_pref=T&27651.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=09E9956AB26F74902E382341441A8008

Send Relief and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief

https://missionaries.namb.net/projects/full/hurricane-harvey-response

Samaritan’s Purse

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-harvey/

