颶風Harvey帶來嚴重水災 多個慈善組織發起籌款賑災

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】

由颶風減弱為熱帶風暴的Harvey停滯在德州，帶來史無前例的嚴重水災，預料幾萬人無家可歸，而未來幾天繼續大雨，將令災情更加嚴重，多個救災組織參與救援。

休斯敦的George Brown會議中心，現在成為水災災民的庇護所，Cynthia Bankston的房屋完全被水淹浸，她的丈夫在屋頂被救出。

Bankston說：”他是殘障人士，我們需從屋頂拉他出來，他現在沒事，只是有點累，我們24小時沒有睡覺，可是現在很好。”

紅十字會的義工在收容中心派發物資，代表德州的聯邦參議員Ted Cruz到這裡巡視。

Cruz說：”下一步是重建，成千上萬居住在墨西哥海灣的人，他們的家園已經完全被摧毀，他們失去房屋、汽車與所有的財物，重建的過程將會很困難，需要整個州以致整個國家的協助，許多人非常的慷慨。”

這次史無前例的水災，德州人充分發揮守望相助的精神，休斯敦市長Sylvester Turner成立了颶風Harvey救災基金會，接受可以扣稅的捐款，紅十字會和救世軍等救災組織也接受捐款。

大家如果想幫助受颶風影響的災民，可瀏覽以下的網站：

Tzu Chi USA

https://tzuchi.us/donate/cause/disaster-relief/

​Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

http://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/

American Red Cross

https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey

GlobalGiving

https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-harvey-relief-fund/

United Way of Greater Houston

https://www.unitedwayhouston.org/flood/flood-donation/

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

https://disasterphilanthropy.networkforgood.com/

GuFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/hurricaneharvey

The Salvation Army

https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app334b?idb=1793498545&df_id=27651&mfc_pref=T&27651.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=09E9956AB26F74902E382341441A8008

Send Relief and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief

https://missionaries.namb.net/projects/full/hurricane-harvey-response

Samaritan’s Purse

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-harvey/

