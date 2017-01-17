特朗普Twitter擺烏龍 轉發推文讚女兒原來送錯人

By

【KTSF】

即將就職的候任總統特朗普鍾愛社媒Twitter人所共知，週一晚他又再上Twitter，這次是轉發一個讚揚女兒Ivanka的推文，豈料轉發了給另一位Ivanka，擺了烏龍。

有Twitter用戶發推文，讚揚Ivanka是一位”偉大，具有品格和高貴的女性”（”great, a woman with real character and class.”）。

但該位用戶卻錯發了給另一位Ivanka，特朗普見到了推文再轉發，結果又發錯，這位Ivanka原來是身處英國南部Brighton市的Ivanka Majic。

這則推文很快受到網民關注，即時瘋狂轉發。

而在英國任公務員的Majic看到特朗普的轉發，也向他作了回覆，她在Twitter說：”而你是一位身負重責的男人，容我向你建議（使用）Twitter時要多留神，也應多花時間了解氣候轉變”（”And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about climate change.”）。

Majic說這已非首次她在社交媒體被人誤會是Ivanka Trump，她之前也曾鼓勵那些向她錯發推文的人，投票支持希拉莉。

更多新聞：

特朗普稱贏了選舉無須公開稅單 公司會續談生意

特朗普召記者會 斥俄國報告外洩屬不光彩事件（視頻）

報導指俄國掌握對特朗普不利資料 特朗普斥假新聞

特朗普任命女婿當白宮顧問 惹裙帶關係嫌疑

(Copyright 2016 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Associated Press contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載。