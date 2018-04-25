金州殺手潛逃多年終落網 疑犯曾任職警員

By

沙加緬度縣警方週三宣布潛逃多年的”金州殺手”已經落網，警方是憑藉DNA配對，拘捕曾出任警員的一名疑兇，他涉嫌在70、80年代在全加州犯下至少12宗兇殺案和45宗強姦案。

72歲疑犯Joseph James DeAngelo早年被Auburn市警局解僱，至數天前，當局進行的DNA配對，將他與”金州殺手”犯下的多宗案件連繫起來。

沙加緬度縣當局稱，疑犯涉嫌與沙加緬度縣和Ventura縣犯4宗兇殺案有關，當中Ventura縣的案件，他已被控兩控謀殺罪。

“金州殺手”當年的犯案手法震驚社區，他持槍闖入住屋，受害者多數是獨居女性或夫婦，有時會綁起男戶主，再將碗碟放在他的背部，然後強姦女戶主，並威脅稱，如果有碗碟掉下，就會殺害他們。

他犯案後往往會從受害人兒上拿走紀念品，通常是錢幣和珠寶，受害人年齡由13至41歲。

DeAngelo是於1979年被Auburn市警局解僱，他因為在一間店舖偷竊被捕，之後被警局解僱。

DeAngelo曾在加州多地犯案，他最先在北加州犯案，當時警方曾稱他為”東區色魔”，之後他移居南加州，曾被指是”黑夜殺手”和”繩結殺手”，最近才被稱為”金州殺手”。

