奧克蘭山區二級火 兩建築物焚毀

October 27, 2020

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）山區周二早上發生火警，兩幢建築物起火焚燒，火勢達二級，大火蔓延至附近的植被。

當局是於早上9時半左右接獲火警舉報，地火現場位於Crown大街夾Merriewood Drive，至早上10時41分，火勢已大致受控。

