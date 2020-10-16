舊金山動物園失竊狐猴Daly City尋回

【KTSF】

舊金山動物園周三發生盜竊案，有人偷走一隻頻臨絕種的環尾狐猴，動物園周四傍晚表示，狐猴已在Daly City尋回。

失竊的狐猴名叫Maki，已經是21歲半，動物園一度懸紅2,100元，希望有助尋回狐猴。

We found Maki, the stolen lemur from @sfzoo!! Around 5pm, we got a report he was in the playground area of the Hope Lutheran Church. We contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home. Here is Officer Haas with Maki.

We are grateful Maki is home safely! pic.twitter.com/U5rB2RnIxC

— Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) October 16, 2020