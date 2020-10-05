特朗普表示將於美東時間傍晚6時半出院

October 5, 2020 全國消息, 新聞, 熱點關注
(Facebook / Donald J. Trump)

【KTSF】

特朗普總統周一下午發推文，表示他將於美東時間傍晚6時半出院，之後會在白宮繼續康復療程。

特朗普在推文中說：「我會在今天下午6時半離開Walter Reed醫療中心，（我）感覺非常好！不要對Covid感到害怕…我比20年前感覺更佳！」

特朗普預料會乘坐Marine One總統直升機返回白宮。

周一稍早，白宮發言人Kayleigh McEnany宣布確診新型肺炎，她是特朗普工作團隊確診的第11人。

(Copyright 2020 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report. )
版權所有，不得轉載。

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Related Articles