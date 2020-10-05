特朗普表示將於美東時間傍晚6時半出院

【KTSF】

特朗普總統周一下午發推文，表示他將於美東時間傍晚6時半出院，之後會在白宮繼續康復療程。

特朗普在推文中說：「我會在今天下午6時半離開Walter Reed醫療中心，（我）感覺非常好！不要對Covid感到害怕…我比20年前感覺更佳！」

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

特朗普預料會乘坐Marine One總統直升機返回白宮。

周一稍早，白宮發言人Kayleigh McEnany宣布確診新型肺炎，她是特朗普工作團隊確診的第11人。

