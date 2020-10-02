拜登與夫人接受新冠病毒檢測 結果呈陰性

【KTSF】

民主黨總統候選人拜登與夫人周五接受新冠病毒檢測，結果都呈陰性。

檢測結果是由拜登的競選陣營公布，拜登於周二曾與特朗普總統同台進行總統大選辯論，歷時逾90分鐘，當時特朗普仍未確診，暫時未知拜登會否繼續周五原定舉行的競選活動。

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

拜登在Twitter發文感各界的關心，他說希望此事能提醒大家戴口罩、保持社交距離和勤洗手的重要性。

