女路人7月在San Bruno被車撞死 警緝肇事司機

中半島San Bruno市警方正在追尋一輛汽車，駕駛該輛汽車的司機被指在7月撞上一名女路人後不顧而去，該名女路人最後傷重不治。

事發於7月10日晚深夜，地點在San Bruno市El Camino Real 1100號路段，位處Tanforan和灣區捷運（BART）San Bruno站附近。

涉案汽車是一輛淺色汽車，可能是銀色，型號可能是2009至2012年的Chevrolet Traverse，車頭嚴重損毀，擋風玻璃和右方車頭燈可能損毀。

事故中，可能是無家可歸者的41歲女子Jasmine Corley被撞後傷重不治。

警方已發出涉案汽車的照片，希望公眾能協助尋找肇事司機，警方電話：(650) 616-7100，電郵：[email protected]

