奧克蘭華埠商住大廈發生五級火警（視頻）

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）華埠周三早上一幢商住大廈發生五級火警，初步判斷是大廈外的垃圾桶首先起火，火勢目前已受控。

消防局透露，火場位於Webster街718號一幢商住大廈，位於在7街夾Webster街，商住大廈樓高兩層，於8時20分起火，一樓是餐館，二樓是住宅單位。

消防局稱，火勢沒有蔓延到其他樓宇，當局呼籲民眾不要前往附近地區，進出Alameda市的交通可能受影響。

Update: 4th Alarm has been called. Firefighters head to roof to make cuts in roof to reach the seat of still active fire on 2nd floor. #OFD pic.twitter.com/Qg0PT0L9nt — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 16, 2020

(Copyright 2020 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載。