奧克蘭華埠商住大廈發生五級火警（視頻）

September 16, 2020

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）華埠周三早上一幢商住大廈發生五級火警，初步判斷是大廈外的垃圾桶首先起火，火勢目前已受控。

消防局透露，火場位於Webster街718號一幢商住大廈，位於在7街夾Webster街，商住大廈樓高兩層，於8時20分起火，一樓是餐館，二樓是住宅單位。

消防局稱，火勢沒有蔓延到其他樓宇，當局呼籲民眾不要前往附近地區，進出Alameda市的交通可能受影響。

突發消息：東灣屋崙華埠Webster街夾7街發生五級大火。請留意本台更新報導。感謝觀眾提供片段。本台攝影師正前往現場。

