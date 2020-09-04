Alameda市匪徒旁若無人偷走大量商品（視頻）

【KTSF】
東灣Alameda市警方正追緝至少3名疑犯，他們涉嫌在市內犯下多宗嚴重盜竊案。
Alameda市警方在Twitter帳號發放其中一宗案件的案發視頻，當中顯示在8月20日當天，有多名賊人從貨架中把大量個人護理貨品塞入袋中，警方稱市內至少發生12宗類似的案件，估計是有關連。
APD is looking to ID the individuals responsible for multiple brazen grand thefts from Alameda retailers.
The suspects are seen entering businesses & destructively removing thousands of dollars of merchandise from shelves before fleeing the scene. Info? 510.337.8340 pic.twitter.com/IaLj3O5KeL
警方稱，賊人在店舖中搜掠，連已上鎖的陳列貨架都打破，犯案手法猖狂。
警方指案件仍在調查中，暫時不能透露這些案件是在何時開始，而案發時間也不盡相同。
警方呼籲民眾對案件提高警覺，如碰巧遇上賊人犯案，應避免介入，可在旁記下賊人的模樣，或身上有否可識別的標記，例如紋身等，這些資料有助警方破案。
