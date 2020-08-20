San Mateo, Santa Cruz縣CZU山火擴大至4萬英畝

【KTSF】

Cal Fire表示，在San Mateo縣和Santa Cruz縣燃燒的CZU August Lightning Complex山火，火場面積已擴大至4萬英畝，目前仍然零受控。

山火已燒毀20幢建築物，有8,593幢建築物受威脅，兩名前線人員在撲火時受傷。

🔥We are working as quickly as we can w/ @CALFIRECZU w/ limited resources. Our desires are to protect as much as we can w/ lives being the most important.

— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 20, 2020