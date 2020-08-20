San Mateo, Santa Cruz縣CZU山火擴大至4萬英畝

【KTSF】
Cal Fire表示，在San Mateo縣和Santa Cruz縣燃燒的CZU August Lightning Complex山火，火場面積已擴大至4萬英畝，目前仍然零受控。
山火已燒毀20幢建築物，有8,593幢建築物受威脅，兩名前線人員在撲火時受傷。
🔥We are working as quickly as we can w/ @CALFIRECZU w/ limited resources. Our desires are to protect as much as we can w/ lives being the most important.
For fire updates: https://t.co/P4ruSigfX1 or https://t.co/EMOQ8UkFEm
A news release from Cal Fire should be coming shortly. pic.twitter.com/RHIgIXqZiF
— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 20, 2020
在山火持續蔓延下，當局連夜發出多個疏散令，預期未來一至兩天可能還有更多社區需要疏散，目前整個Felton地區逾28,000人都需要疏散.
Cal Fire表示，當局已派出600名消防員，動用44輛消防車和7架直升機進行撲火，但由於北加州有多處地點同時發生山火，導致滅火資源出現短缺，而濃煙也導致直升機能見度減弱。
當局已開放3個疏散中心安置受影響人士，分別位於半月灣Lewis Foster Drive 1號的Half Moon Bay高中；位於Watsonville市E. Lake Ave 2601號的Santa Cruz縣Fairground；以及位於Santa Cruz市Church街307號的Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium。
如欲查詢最新的山火消息，請瀏覽：www.smco.community.zonehaven.com
(Copyright 2020 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )
版權所有，不得轉載。