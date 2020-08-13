美國國務院要求孔子學院註冊為外國使團

【有線新聞】
美國國務院周四宣布，在美國設立的孔子學院需註冊為外國使團。
國務卿蓬佩奧周四發布推文指，孔子學院註冊為外國使團，意指它是由中國政府控制的機構，是北京在全球的政治宣傳工具，惡意影響美國的校園及幼稚園至12年級教育。
Today the @StateDept designated the Confucius Institute U.S. Center as a foreign mission of the PRC, recognizing it for what it is: an entity controlled by the PRC that advances Beijing’s global propaganda and malign influence campaign on U.S. campuses and K-12 classrooms.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 13, 2020
美國目前有約80間孔子學院，有國會議員曾批評，孔子學院以宏揚中國文化的名義，為中國政府發揮政治影響力。
(Copyright 2020 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。