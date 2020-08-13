美國國務院要求孔子學院註冊為外國使團

(MGN)

【有線新聞】

美國國務院周四宣布，在美國設立的孔子學院需註冊為外國使團。

國務卿蓬佩奧周四發布推文指，孔子學院註冊為外國使團，意指它是由中國政府控制的機構，是北京在全球的政治宣傳工具，惡意影響美國的校園及幼稚園至12年級教育。

美國目前有約80間孔子學院，有國會議員曾批評，孔子學院以宏揚中國文化的名義，為中國政府發揮政治影響力。

