美國國務院要求孔子學院註冊為外國使團

【有線新聞】

美國國務院周四宣布，在美國設立的孔子學院需註冊為外國使團。

國務卿蓬佩奧周四發布推文指，孔子學院註冊為外國使團，意指它是由中國政府控制的機構，是北京在全球的政治宣傳工具，惡意影響美國的校園及幼稚園至12年級教育。

Today the @StateDept designated the Confucius Institute U.S. Center as a foreign mission of the PRC, recognizing it for what it is: an entity controlled by the PRC that advances Beijing’s global propaganda and malign influence campaign on U.S. campuses and K-12 classrooms.

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 13, 2020