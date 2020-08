Alameda市出現偷窺狂 警發視頻呼籲居民小心

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】

東灣Alameda市出現偷窺賊,匪徒多次偷窺同一棟住宅的睡房,警方公開閉路電視片段,呼籲當地居民要小心。

APD is seeking info on Peeping Tom who peered multiple times into bedroom.

This may not have been an isolated incident. Residents around the 500 block of Buena Vista are asked to check cameras between 8/7, (11pm) – 8/8 (2am). Additional victims or info, call APD, 510-337-8538. pic.twitter.com/10WPuEIHiU

— AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) August 11, 2020