副總統彭斯及蓬佩奧發推文聲援黎智英

【KTSF 吳宇斌報導】

壹傳媒創辦人黎智英被捕後,副總統彭斯以及國務卿蓬佩奧都發推文聲援黎智英。

黎智英被捕之後,國務親蓬佩奧周一首先發推文表示,他對黎智英被以嚴酷的港區國安法拘捕的消息深感不安,他強調事件更加證明,中共已毀壞香港自由,並侵蝕香港人民權利。

The arrest of @JimmyLaiApple in Hong Kong is deeply offensive & an affront to freedom loving people around the world. When I met w/ Jimmy Lai @WhiteHouse, I was inspired by his stand for democracy & the rights & autonomy that were promised to the people of Hong Kong by Beijing. pic.twitter.com/ZwioCrvNb7

