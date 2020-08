San Mateo縣刀傷血案一死3傷 疑兇死亡

【KTSF】

中半島San Mateo縣警局表示,周二清晨在紅木城未設市地區,有一名人士用利器刺向3人,其中一人傷重不治。

當局是於清晨5時20分接報,地點在Sequoia Ave一幢住屋。

We are investigating a homicide that occurred around 5:20 this morning in a residence on Sequoia Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City.

-The suspect is deceased.

-3 adult victims have been stabbed

-1 victim is deceased.

-This is an isolated incident. News release to follow. pic.twitter.com/9R8LAzAcIT — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 11, 2020

受傷的3名成年人中,其中一人傷重不治,另外兩人送院治療。

警方指疑兇在案發現場被發現死亡,他與受害人是相識,當局正在調查行兇動機。

