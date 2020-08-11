拜登宣布加州參議員賀錦麗為副總統人選

【KTSF】

民主黨總統候選人拜登周二宣布，加州聯邦參議員賀錦麗是其副總統人選，二人將會搭檔參選今年11月的美國總統大選。

這次是美國歷史上首次有非洲裔女性，代表主要政黨參加美國總統大選。

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

55歲的賀錦麗曾擔任加州司法部長一職，2016年晉身參議院。

在民主黨總統初選中，賀錦麗曾經是拜登的對手，但在競選經費不足下退選。

