Alameda市兩餐館遭爆竊 一間由華裔經營

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】

東灣Alameda市一家華裔經營的餐館酒吧，被竊賊破門而入，閉路電視拍攝到竊賊的模樣。

Alameda市警方在社交網站公開餐館閉路電視拍攝到的照片，案發地點是Monkey King Pub & Grub和隔壁的Hobnob Eats and Drinks，兩間餐館都位於市中心區Park街1300號地段。

本地KRON電視台的報導指出，3個賊人用電筒砸爛Monkey King的門口，入內盜竊，偷走約1,000元現金。

後來賊人闖入隔壁的Hobnob餐館，也偷走約1,000元現金。

Monkey King的華裔老闆表示，除了損失現金之外，餐館也需要花錢大清潔。

警方呼籲市民提供資料協助警方緝拿盜賊。

