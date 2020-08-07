Alameda市兩餐館遭爆竊 一間由華裔經營

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】

東灣Alameda市一家華裔經營的餐館酒吧，被竊賊破門而入，閉路電視拍攝到竊賊的模樣。

Alameda市警方在社交網站公開餐館閉路電視拍攝到的照片，案發地點是Monkey King Pub & Grub和隔壁的Hobnob Eats and Drinks，兩間餐館都位於市中心區Park街1300號地段。

APD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals involved in this morning's, 8/6/2020, burglary of Monkey King & The Hobnob in the 1300 block of Park Street.

Anyone with info is encouraged to call APD's Detective Park, 510-337-8559. pic.twitter.com/7U1NOaRI6R

— AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) August 6, 2020