東灣家庭準備遷居 U-Haul貨車被偷走

【KTSF】

東灣一個準備遷往猶他州定居的家庭，在周末期間被人偷走用於搬屋的U-Haul貨車，車內的物品被人搜掠一番。

受害家庭居於Castro Valley，Luke Purcell與妻子Tiffany及兩名子女，準備遷出位於Cameron街的家，到猶他州定居，上周五他們把家居物品運上U-Haul貨車上，至翌日發現貨車被偷走，賊人可能是在午夜後犯案。

至周一下午5時半左右，被劫走的U-Haul貨車在奧克蘭（屋崙）市被尋回，從Alameda縣警轉發的照片所見，車內一片凌亂，受害家庭正點算損失，幸好一些有紀念價值的物品仍在車中。

