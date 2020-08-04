東灣家庭準備遷居 U-Haul貨車被偷走

【KTSF】

東灣一個準備遷往猶他州定居的家庭，在周末期間被人偷走用於搬屋的U-Haul貨車，車內的物品被人搜掠一番。

受害家庭居於Castro Valley，Luke Purcell與妻子Tiffany及兩名子女，準備遷出位於Cameron街的家，到猶他州定居，上周五他們把家居物品運上U-Haul貨車上，至翌日發現貨車被偷走，賊人可能是在午夜後犯案。

This morning, ACFD is at a non-injury Traffic collision at East Bound 580, just West of Grantline in the Altamont. The big rig is blocking the number of 2-4 lanes. The number 1 lane is currently open for traffic, and crews are waiting on 2 heavy wreckers to clear the scene pic.twitter.com/MZabyfEwiU

— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 3, 2020