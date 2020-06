舊金山市長宣布押後原定下周一重開的商業活動

【KTSF】

鑑於新型肺炎疫情有惡化的跡象,舊金山市長布里德周五宣布,原定下周一可以重開的商業活動,將要再押後重開。

舊金山原定下周一6月29日踏入下一個經濟重開階段,屆時理髮店、博物館、動物園、紋身店、按摩店、美甲店和室外酒吧。

Our reopening process is guided by data and science.

COVID-19 cases are rising throughout CA. We're now seeing a rise in cases in SF too. Our numbers are still low but rising rapidly.

As a result, we're temporarily delaying the re-openings that were scheduled for Monday.

— London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 26, 2020