動物管理組在舊金山Oracle Park附近捕獲山獅

June 18, 2020 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

舊金山Oracle Park附近周四清晨有山獅出沒，動物管理組人員已成功捕捉該頭山獅。

事發於清晨5時半左右，地點在3街與4街之間的Channel街，動物管理組人員到場後，用繩網成功捕捉山獅，過程中沒有使用鎮靜劑，山獅也沒有受傷。

該頭山獅重約50磅，尚年幼，經獸醫檢查確定身體無礙後，會帶返野外放生。

這次是過去數天，舊金山第二次有山獅出沒，上一次的地點在East Cut社區。

