動物管理組在舊金山Oracle Park附近捕獲山獅

舊金山Oracle Park附近周四清晨有山獅出沒，動物管理組人員已成功捕捉該頭山獅。

事發於清晨5時半左右，地點在3街與4街之間的Channel街，動物管理組人員到場後，用繩網成功捕捉山獅，過程中沒有使用鎮靜劑，山獅也沒有受傷。

Thanks to the sharp eyes of Southern Officers a mountain lion was spotted on the 100 block of Channel St. SFPD Officers together with Animal Care and Control and California Department of Fish and Wildlife assisted in the safe capture and removal of the mountain lion. pic.twitter.com/GFuGP5QP7p — SFPD SouthernStation (@SFPDSouthern) June 18, 2020

該頭山獅重約50磅，尚年幼，經獸醫檢查確定身體無礙後，會帶返野外放生。

這次是過去數天，舊金山第二次有山獅出沒，上一次的地點在East Cut社區。

