奧克蘭動物園傳有老虎走失 證實沒有其事

灣區多地周日晚出現反暴力示威之際，突然傳出奧克蘭（屋崙）動物園有老虎走失的消息，最後雖然證實沒有其事，但已一度成為社交媒體的熱話。
周日晚約8時40分左右，Alameda縣警局在Twitter發文，指收到舉報指奧克蘭動物園有老虎從籠中走出，而且有人在動物園附近的98大街夾Golf Links路看到老虎出現。
Attention to all our followers: The reports about any of our animals being outside of the Zoo are FALSE. The FALSE report was given by a bus driver to the Alameda County Sheriff.
Thank you all for your concern and have a safe night!
— Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) June 1, 2020
消息傳出後，奧克蘭動物園立即點算動物數目，約一小時後宣布所有老虎都在動物園中，消息並非事實，而自美國爆發疫情後，奧克蘭動物園一直關閉。
