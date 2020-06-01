奧克蘭動物園傳有老虎走失 證實沒有其事

【KTSF】

灣區多地周日晚出現反暴力示威之際，突然傳出奧克蘭（屋崙）動物園有老虎走失的消息，最後雖然證實沒有其事，但已一度成為社交媒體的熱話。

周日晚約8時40分左右，Alameda縣警局在Twitter發文，指收到舉報指奧克蘭動物園有老虎從籠中走出，而且有人在動物園附近的98大街夾Golf Links路看到老虎出現。

Attention to all our followers: The reports about any of our animals being outside of the Zoo are FALSE. The FALSE report was given by a bus driver to the Alameda County Sheriff.

Thank you all for your concern and have a safe night!

— Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) June 1, 2020