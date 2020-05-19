特朗普宣布向灣區撥款7億推持SFO, Muni, BART營運

May 19, 2020 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注
資料圖片 (The White House)

【KTSF】

特朗普總統週二發出推文，表示將會向灣區的公共交通系統提供聯邦撥款。

特朗普在推文中稱，灣區將會獲得逾7億元撥款，協助經濟復蘇，款項將撥給舊金山國際機場、Muni、灣區捷運（BART），用於維持日常運作和支援員工。

(Copyright 2020 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Related Articles