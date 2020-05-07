San Leandro商業樓宇爆炸兩人受傷送院

【KTSF】

東灣San Leandro市一幢商業樓宇週四清晨發生爆炸，導致兩人受傷送院，至少兩人被扣查。

This morning at 4:40 am, Alameda County Fire responded to a Warehouse fire on the 1700 block of Timothy Drive. Firefighters had a possible butane explosion that took out the roof and caused a blast of debris approx 2,000 feet in the distance down the block. pic.twitter.com/mRQvE1Inng — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 7, 2020

當局是於清晨4時40分接獲爆炸舉報，地點在Timothy Drive 1700號路段，當局尚未透露詳情。

