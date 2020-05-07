San Leandro商業樓宇爆炸兩人受傷送院

May 7, 2020
(Alameda County Fire)

【KTSF】

東灣San Leandro市一幢商業樓宇週四清晨發生爆炸，導致兩人受傷送院，至少兩人被扣查。

當局是於清晨4時40分接獲爆炸舉報，地點在Timothy Drive 1700號路段，當局尚未透露詳情。

