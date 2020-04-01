北灣女探員染新型肺炎病逝 警員組織發眾籌助家人

【KTSF】

北灣Santa Rosa市警局一名女探員因為染上新型肺炎，日前不幸死亡，有警員組織為她眾籌，協助其家人渡過難關。

據Santa Rosa警察局長Ray Navarro透露，女探員Marylou Armer是於週二不治，她在警局已有20年年資，最近剛調到家暴性侵案小組。

加州警局辦事處研究協會（The Police Office Research Association of California, PORAC）發起的眾籌活動，目標是籌到5萬元，全數捐款將由PORAC交到Armer家人的手上。

眾籌網址：https://porac.org/fundraiser/santa-rosa-police-officer-mary-lou-armer-family-fund/

