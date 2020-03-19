Alameda縣警局因應疫情提早釋放數百囚犯

March 19, 2020

【KTSF】

東灣Alameda縣警局宣布，已提早釋放314名囚犯，以阻截新型冠狀病毒散播。

縣警局週四發推文稱，獲釋的囚犯中，有247人獲得減刑，可以提早出獄，另外67人在法庭准許下可以自簽外出。

縣警局表示，未來會繼續在保障公眾安全的同時，提早釋放某些囚犯。

