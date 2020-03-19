Alameda縣警局因應疫情提早釋放數百囚犯

【KTSF】

東灣Alameda縣警局宣布，已提早釋放314名囚犯，以阻截新型冠狀病毒散播。

縣警局週四發推文稱，獲釋的囚犯中，有247人獲得減刑，可以提早出獄，另外67人在法庭准許下可以自簽外出。

Sentence Modifications: 247 people in our county jail were just approved for sentence modification and early release. An additional 67 people were released by the court on own recognizance orders. We continue to release when we can while protecting public safety. #COVID19

— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) March 19, 2020