英國演員Idris Elba宣布確診新型肺炎

英國演員Idris Elba週一在社交網站Twitter上載視頻，宣布他也確診新型肺炎，但暫時沒有症狀。
47歲的Elba憑演出英國電視劇Luther走紅，他說上週五知道曾接觸確診患者後開始自我隔離，至週一獲知檢測呈陽性。
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
他呼籲公眾盡量留在家中，不要恐慌。
Elba的妻子也有出現在視頻中，他說她沒有接受測試，但情況良好。
另外，有份參演HBO電視劇Game of Thrones的男演員Kristofer Hivju，週一也宣布自己確診。
上週，奧斯卡影帝Tom Hanks與演員妻子也宣布確診，二人報稱情況良好。
版權所有，不得轉載。