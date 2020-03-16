英國演員Idris Elba宣布確診新型肺炎

【KTSF】

英國演員Idris Elba週一在社交網站Twitter上載視頻，宣布他也確診新型肺炎，但暫時沒有症狀。

47歲的Elba憑演出英國電視劇Luther走紅，他說上週五知道曾接觸確診患者後開始自我隔離，至週一獲知檢測呈陽性。

他呼籲公眾盡量留在家中，不要恐慌。

Elba的妻子也有出現在視頻中，他說她沒有接受測試，但情況良好。

另外，有份參演HBO電視劇Game of Thrones的男演員Kristofer Hivju，週一也宣布自己確診。

上週，奧斯卡影帝Tom Hanks與演員妻子也宣布確診，二人報稱情況良好。

