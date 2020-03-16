英國演員Idris Elba宣布確診新型肺炎

【KTSF】

英國演員Idris Elba週一在社交網站Twitter上載視頻，宣布他也確診新型肺炎，但暫時沒有症狀。

47歲的Elba憑演出英國電視劇Luther走紅，他說上週五知道曾接觸確診患者後開始自我隔離，至週一獲知檢測呈陽性。

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ

— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020