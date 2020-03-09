Fremont市8間按摩院涉賣淫活動被吊銷牌照

【KTSF】

東灣Fremont市上週吊銷8間按摩院的經營牌照，原因是當局進行跨部門調查後發現，有證據顯示這些按摩院涉嫌經營賣淫活動。

涉案的按摩院全部位於Fremont市，包括位於Fremont大道34253號的Amazing Spa；位於Thornton大街3667號的Lucky Star；位於Lake Arrowhead大街3910號的Roland Spa；位於Stevenson大道3909號的Eurasia Day Spa；位於Fremont大道40501號的Venus Skin Care Spa；位於Cushing Parkway 4171號的J&A Spa；位於Grimmer大道43446號的Diamond Spa；以及位於Peralta大道3769號的Princess Salon。

Fremont市警於是收到社區多宗舉報，指上述按摩院懷疑從事不法活動，於是展開調查，這次調查還涉及多個政府部門，包括Fremont市財政/稅收局、建築條例監管局、加州就業發展局和加州工業關係局。

任何人如能就案件提供消息，請聯絡Fremont市警局，電話：(510) 790-6949，電郵：[email protected]

