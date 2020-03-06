紐約市少女被群毆打劫 視頻拍下暴力場面（視頻）

【KTSF】

紐約市一名15歲少女早前在布祿崙街頭被人群毆兼打劫，過程被攝錄機拍攝下來，警方週五發放案發視頻，希望公眾能提供線索，協助破案。

紐約市警北布祿崙分局週五在Twitter發放視頻，當中可見受害人被推跌地上，之後有十多名青少年蜂擁而上，圍著受害人不斷對她拳打腳踢，受害人捲曲在地，不斷被毆打。

OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM

— NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020