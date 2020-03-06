紐約市少女被群毆打劫 視頻拍下暴力場面（視頻）

【KTSF】

紐約市一名15歲少女早前在布祿崙街頭被人群毆兼打劫，過程被攝錄機拍攝下來，警方週五發放案發視頻，希望公眾能提供線索，協助破案。

紐約市警北布祿崙分局週五在Twitter發放視頻，當中可見受害人被推跌地上，之後有十多名青少年蜂擁而上，圍著受害人不斷對她拳打腳踢，受害人捲曲在地，不斷被毆打。

警方表示，受害人被搶走提款卡、鞋和手機，片段可見一名匪徒扯走受害人穿著的鞋。

受害人已送院治療，目前仍在醫院休養，警方呼籲知情人士致電舉報熱線，電話：1-800-577-TIPS。

