舊金山工務局洗街車撞死華裔女長者

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】

舊金山一輛工務局的洗街車週日早上在田德隆區撞死一名正在行人過路線過馬路的華裔女長者，有閉路電視鏡頭拍攝到事發過程。

