San Bruno州立公園發生小型山火（視頻）

中半島San Bruno山州立及縣公園週五早上發生小型山火，地火地點位處野餐區附近，暫時未知起火原因。

For info on the San Bruno Mountain Fire please follow @NoCoFire on Twitter pic.twitter.com/9Ft83RrNlo — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 28, 2020

消防當局稱，火場面積目前約有半英畝，火勢擴散速度緩慢，暫時無須發放疏散令。

這個公園位處San Mateo縣，當局呼籲民眾暫時避免前往附近地方。

