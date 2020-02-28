San Bruno州立公園發生小型山火（視頻）

February 28, 2020 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注
(KTSF)

【KTSF】

中半島San Bruno山州立及縣公園週五早上發生小型山火，地火地點位處野餐區附近，暫時未知起火原因。

消防當局稱，火場面積目前約有半英畝，火勢擴散速度緩慢，暫時無須發放疏散令。

這個公園位處San Mateo縣，當局呼籲民眾暫時避免前往附近地方。

(Copyright 2020 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )
版權所有，不得轉載。

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Related Articles