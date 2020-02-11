東灣3女涉在Ulta美妝店偷走萬元貨品被捕

【KTSF】

東灣3名女子涉嫌在Brentwood市一間Ulta美妝店偷走價值約萬元的貨品，週一早上被警方拘捕。

警方於早上11時45分接報，到達位於Sand Creek路2465號的The Street of Brentwood購物中心，拘捕24歲奧克蘭（屋崙）女子Keilaysha Usher、24歲Hayward女子Talmika Bates，以及22歲Richmond女子Ramiah Armstrong。

3名疑犯涉嫌在購物中心的Ulta美妝店，偷走價值約一萬元的貨品，然後乘坐一輛日產Murano汽車逃走。

警員到場後，發現疑犯駕駛的車輛，企圖將它截停，但疑犯把車撞向警車，之後繼續駕車逃走，在駛至野外後眾人棄車逃走，警員之後封鎖附近範圍，成功將3人拘捕。

警方也拘捕一名21歲列治文市男子Adrian Benton，他涉嫌協助3名女疑犯逃離現場。

(Copyright 2020 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )

版權所有，不得轉載。