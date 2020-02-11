搵屋住專題：Fremont中等收入可負擔公寓放售

【KTSF 劉瑩報導】

東灣Fremont有19個提供給中等收入家庭的可負擔公寓放售。

公寓位於Central Ave 4369號，臨近84號公路，現有19個兩至四睡房，一至兩浴室單位，面積從850至1,400平方尺，售價最低334,101元，最高535,801元，單位附帶停車位。

申請家庭年收入限制方面，2人家庭不得超過107,250元，3人家庭不得超過120,650元，4人家庭不得超過134,050元。

感興趣的民眾，需先上網登記意向表，其後將收到申請通知，詳情請點擊：

https://www.habitatebsv.org/homes-for-sale/central-commons

https://www.fremont.gov/DocumentCenter/View/43150/Central-Commons-Frequently-Asked-Questions—Feb-19-2020

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/central-commons-phase-2-first-time-home-buyer-orientation-02192020-tickets-90018599053

版權所有，不得轉載。