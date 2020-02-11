加州公路巡警涉與未成年少女發生性行為被捕

【KTSF】

東灣Fremont市警方稱，一名加州公路巡警涉嫌與一名未成年少女發生非法性行為，已被警方拘捕。

涉案巡警Brian Watkins現年34歲，居住在Fremont市，他於上週四5時45分被捕，他涉嫌觸犯多於一宗性攻擊重罪。

警方是於去年7月開始對Watkins展開調查，當時有人舉報Watkins與一名未成年少女發生性行為。

警方稱，Watkins並非在當值期間犯案，而案發地點主要在Fremont市，警方指Watkins犯案時，少女當時只有16歲，而Watkins得悉警方正調查他後，他仍與該名少女有接觸。

警方仍在調查案件，知情者可致電(510) 790-6900，或傳短訊到888777，內文開首輸入”IP FREMONTPD”聯絡警方。

