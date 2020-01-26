NBA球星Kobe Bryant遇直升機空難喪命

【KTSF】

美國職籃傳奇球星Kobe Bryant週日在南加州Calabasas市乘坐私人直升機遇空難喪命，終年41歲。

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

據CNN引述消息人士稱，機上還有4人同行，全部喪命。

據洛杉磯縣警局透露，直升機墜毀現場位於Las Virgenes路夾Willow Glen街，直升機墜毀後一度著火。

Bryant於1978年8月23日在費城出生，高中畢業後立即加入NBA球壇，效力洛杉磯湖人隊，曾協助湖人隊贏得NBA總冠軍，也是NBA史上得分第三高的球員。

Bryant已婚，妻子是Vanessa Bryant，二人育有4個孩子，分別是Bianka、Gianna、Natalia和Capri，最年幼的孩子於去年6月出世。

據消息透露，Bryant的妻子並不在機上。

