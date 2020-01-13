人權觀察執行長羅斯首次在香港被拒入境

【有線新聞】

人權觀察執行長羅斯在Twitter上載片段，指晚上抵達香港時首次被拒入境。

他原本計劃來港，在星期三發表新一年度的人權觀察報告，但星期日由美國飛抵香港後，入境處職員拒絕他入境，未有解釋原因。

人權觀察表示，羅斯曾經多次來港，今年將發表的人權報告，重點之一是講述北京政府對國際人權監察機制越趨頻繁的攻擊。

羅斯批評今次被拒入境香港，正正表明問題所在，亦顯示北京進一步收緊港人在一國兩制下享有的自由，呼籲各國政府予以抵制。

入境處指不評論個案，又說在處理每宗入境個案時，均會依據相關法例和入境政策，考慮個案具體情況後才作決定。

