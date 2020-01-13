人權觀察執行長羅斯首次在香港被拒入境

【有線新聞】

人權觀察執行長羅斯在Twitter上載片段，指晚上抵達香港時首次被拒入境。

他原本計劃來港，在星期三發表新一年度的人權觀察報告，但星期日由美國飛抵香港後，入境處職員拒絕他入境，未有解釋原因。

I flew to Hong Kong to release @HRW’s new World Report. This year it describes how the Chinese government is undermining the international human rights system. But the authorities just blocked my entrance to Hong Kong, illustrating the worsening problem. https://t.co/GRUaGh8QUb pic.twitter.com/iTHVEXdbwO — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) January 12, 2020

人權觀察表示，羅斯曾經多次來港，今年將發表的人權報告，重點之一是講述北京政府對國際人權監察機制越趨頻繁的攻擊。

羅斯批評今次被拒入境香港，正正表明問題所在，亦顯示北京進一步收緊港人在一國兩制下享有的自由，呼籲各國政府予以抵制。

入境處指不評論個案，又說在處理每宗入境個案時，均會依據相關法例和入境政策，考慮個案具體情況後才作決定。

