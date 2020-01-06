聖荷西汽車撞破交通燈訊號箱 險撞入麥當勞

(San Jose Fire Department)

【KTSF】

南灣聖荷西市週日凌晨一輛汽車剷上路肩，撞上交通燈訊號箱，還差點撞入一間麥當勞快餐店，肇事司機不顧而去。

當局是於凌晨12時40分接報，車禍現場位於Santa Clara街夾Race街。

從聖荷西消防局上傳社交網站的照片可見，一輛藍色四門Volkswagen揭背式汽車剷上行人路，在麥當勞快餐店的側門前停下。

消防員到場前，肇事司機已逃離現場。

(Copyright 2020 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report. )
版權所有，不得轉載。

