聖荷西汽車撞破交通燈訊號箱 險撞入麥當勞

南灣聖荷西市週日凌晨一輛汽車剷上路肩，撞上交通燈訊號箱，還差點撞入一間麥當勞快餐店，肇事司機不顧而去。

A wayward vehicle jumped the curb and took out the traffic signal box next to McDonalds, at the corner of San Carlos Ave and Race St. The signal lights are out, so please treat the intersection as a four-way stop until they’re fixed! pic.twitter.com/GsEXxjHfNV — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 5, 2020

當局是於凌晨12時40分接報，車禍現場位於Santa Clara街夾Race街。

從聖荷西消防局上傳社交網站的照片可見，一輛藍色四門Volkswagen揭背式汽車剷上行人路，在麥當勞快餐店的側門前停下。

消防員到場前，肇事司機已逃離現場。

