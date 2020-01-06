林家珍奪金球奬最佳喜劇女主角 成首位亞裔影后

【KTSF】

第77屆金球獎頒獎典禮週日晚在洛杉磯的比華利山舉行，今年是首次有亞裔演員榮登最佳女主角的寶座。

Awkwafina林家珍憑藉電影《The Farewell》，成為歷史上第一個獲音樂喜劇類最佳女主角的亞裔女性。

英國的一戰史詩片《1917年》大豐收，獲得最佳導演和戲劇類最佳電影兩項大獎。

而Brad Pitt和Quentin Tarantino憑藉著《Once Upon a Time In Hollywood》，分別獲得最佳男配角和最佳電影劇本兩個獎項。

Joaquin Phoenix則憑藉《Joker》中出神入化的表演，獲得戲劇類最佳男主角。

Tom Hanks和Ellen DeGeneres就獲頒电影類终身成就獎。

韓國電影《寄生蟲Parasite》則獲最佳外語片。

